[단독] 삼성 美 테일러 2공장 기초공사 이미 ‘상당 부분’ 완료…47억달러 보조금은 아직

삼성전자가 미국 텍사스주 테일러시에 건설 중인 두 번째 반도체 공장의 기초공사가 1공장 가동을 앞두고 이미 상당부분 마무리된 것으로 나타났다. 삼성전자가 1공장을 지을 당시 2공장 부지의 기초 작업까지 함께 진행해 놓은 데 따른 것이다.

짐 부잔 테일러 시장은 지난 12일 코리아중앙데일리와의 화상 인터뷰에서 "삼성이 1공장을 지을 때 2공장에 들어갈 말뚝과 기초까지 함께 시공했다"며 "이미 몇년 전부터 이를 계획해 놓았던 것"이라고 말했다.

1공장은 연내 가동을 목표로하고 있으며, 2027년 부터 대량 양산을 시작할 예정이다.

텍사스 공장의 가동 속도, 그리고 미국 정부가 약속한 보조금이 실제로 지급되는지는 도널드 트럼프 미국 행정부의 리쇼어링 정책이 외국계 대형 반도체 기업의 자체 일정과 얼마나 맞아떨어지는지를 가늠하는 초기 시험대가 될 전망이다.

삼성전자는 전임 조 바이든 행정부 시절인 2024년 승인받은 반도체·과학법(Chips and Science Act)에 따른 보조금 47억 4500만 달러를 아직 받지 못한 것으로 알려졌다. 미국 정부가 국내 반도체 제조 지원을 위해 책정한 이 자금을 실제로 지급할 의지가 있는지 의문이 제기되는 이유다.

부잔 시장은 "내가 아는 한 삼성은 아직 그 자금을 전혀 받지 못했고, 시 차원에서는 연방정부의 지급 계획이나 의도에 대한 정보는 없다"고 말했다.

삼성전자는 오랫동안 지연된 1공장 가동 개시와 2공장 착공을 연내 주요 목표로 잡고 있다. 국내 언론에서는 1공장 시험 생산을 이르면 9월에 시작할 수 있다는 관측이 나왔다. 미국 연방정부의 보조금은 통상 공장 건설 완료나 상업 생산 개시 등 주요 사업 단계의 진척에 맞춰 지급된다.

트럼프 행정부는 제조업의 미국 내 복귀를 정책 우선순위로 강조해왔고, 삼성의 테일러 투자는 반도체·과학법이 내세우는 목표를 상징하는 대표적인 사례로 꼽혀왔다.

삼성전자는 2021년부터 테일러 반도체 클러스터 부지를 소유해왔으며, 최종적으로 총 1268에이커(약 513만㎡)를 확보했다. 이 부지는 최대 10개 공장을 수용할 수 있도록 용도 지정돼 있다. 주정부 신고 자료에 따르면 전체 투자 규모는 최대 1846억 달러에 달할 수 있는 것으로 추산되지만, 현재 삼성이 확정한 투자 규모는 370억 달러다.

미국 텍사스주 테일러시에서 짐 부잔 시장(왼쪽에서 세 번째) 이 시의원들과 기념 촬영을 하고 있다. 테일러시

보조금 지급이 불투명한 가운데서도 부잔 시장은 눈에 띄는 사업 진척을 언급했다. 현재까지 약 100명의 삼성 주재원이 테일러로 이주했고, 협력사 파견 인력까지 포함하면 새로 유입되는 인원은 수백 명 규모에 이를 전망이다.

공장이 내년 본격 가동에 들어가면 첫 생산 제품은 테슬라의 차세대 AI칩 AI5가 될 예정이다. 최종 설계가 올해 안에 공개될 것으로 예상되는 후속 AI6칩도 이 공장에서 생산된다.





Q. 공장 주변에서 눈에 띄게 달라지고 있는 점이 있다면. 한국인 근로자들이 많이 보이나. 1공장은 요즘 어떤 모습인가.

A. 현장에서 많은 작업이 진행 중이고, 그만큼 많은 인력이 투입돼 있다. 공장이 위치한 시 남서부 지역 교통량이 크게 늘었다. 일부 근로자는 테일러 밖 인근 지역에 살아 교통량 상당수는 서쪽 973번, 79번 고속도로로 분산된다. 하지만 테일러에 실제로 거주하는 근로자들은 지역 곳곳에서 늘 마주친다. 점심시간이면 어느 식당이든 사람들로 가득 찬다. 지역사회에 좋은 활력을 불어넣고 있다.





공장이 착공하기까지 시가 밟아야 하는 기본 절차는.

이번 경우는, 삼성이 1공장을 지을 때 2공장에 들어갈 말뚝과 기초까지 함께 시공했다. 이미 수년 전부터 계획해 놓은 것이다. 그렇게 하지 않았다면 지금 훨씬 더 많은 작업이 필요했을 것이다. 그 덕분에 1공장 때보다 2공장 공사를 더 빠르게 진행할 수 있을 것으로 본다. 지하 기초 작업 상당 부분이 이미 끝나 있기 때문이다. 미리 계획한 삼성의 판단에 신뢰가 간다. 개인적인 바람이지만, 2공장을 짓는 동안 3공장 기초 공사도 함께 시작되는 모습을 볼 수 있으면 좋겠다. 다만 이건 어디까지나 개인적인 생각일 뿐, 삼성 측에서 직접 들은 내용은 아니다.





한국 일부 언론은 1공장 시험 가동이 9월 시작될 것이라고 보도했다. 구체적인 시점을 들은 바 있나.

들은 바 없다. 연내 가동을 시작하고 상당한 규모로 고용하겠다는 약속은 알고 있지만, 구체적인 월 단위 시점에 대해서는 들은 것이 없다.





미국 텍사스주 테일러시에 건설 중인 삼성전자 반도체 공장 전경. 삼성전자

삼성이 1공장의 연내 가동을 재확인한 동일한 실적 발표에서, 올해 2공장 착공과 2030년 생산 개시 목표도 함께 밝혔다. 시에서도 인프라나 용도 지정 등의 준비를 시작했나.

물론이다. 용도 지정 측면에서는 별도 변경이 필요 없다. 삼성 부지는 이미 원하는 건설 계획에 맞게 지정돼 있다. 인프라 측면에서 가장 큰 과제는 하수 처리다. 삼성이 배출하는 하수는 100% 우리가 처리한다. 삼성이 쓰는 물 전부를 공급하는 것은 아니고, 건물용 식수는 우리가 공급하지만 공정용수는 별도 공급업체와 계약해 조달한다. 다만 하수 처리는 전부 우리 담당이라 하수처리장 확장 공사가 필요한 상황이다. 이제 막 착수한 단계라, 필요한 시점에는 준비가 완료될 것이다.





삼성이 소유한 나머지 부지는 향후 어떤 건설 계획이든 이미 법적으로 완비돼 있나, 아니면 시가 매 단계마다 개별 승인을 해야 하나.

부지는 삼성이 원하는 계획에 맞게 이미 용도 지정이 돼 있다. 남은 건 통상적인 허가 절차를 거쳐 건물 자체 승인을 받는 것뿐이다. 추가적인 용도 지정 변경은 필요 없다.





그 부지 중 일부가 새 공장이 아니더라도, 예컨대 현지 협력업체용으로 이미 지정돼 있는 부분이 있나, 아니면 아직 용도가 정해지지 않았나.

솔직히 삼성의 전체 부지 개발 계획이 어떤 모습인지, 10개 공장을 모두 지을 경우 부지를 얼마나 소비하게 될지는 나도 모른다. 삼성이 상당히 훌륭한 사무동을 갖추고 있고, 용수 처리 시설과 전력 배전 시설 등 모든 유틸리티가 마련돼 있다는 것은 안다. 다만 그것이 10개 공장 전체를 감당하기에 충분한지, 10번째 공장까지 지어지려면 하수·용수·전력 용량이 얼마나 더 필요한지는 내가 말할 수 있는 부분이 아니다. 그건 내가 본 적도, 세부 내용을 아는 것도 아닌 삼성의 구체적인 부지 개발 계획에 담겨 있을 내용이다.





2공장 이후 삼성이 계획 중인 나머지 8개 공장에 대해 들은 것이 있나.

없다. 여러 사안에 대해 삼성과 상당히 지속적으로 소통하고 있지만, 3공장과 관련해서는 아직 어떤 언질도 받지 못했다. 조만간 좋은 소식을 전해줄 수 있기를 기대하고 있다.





삼성이 결국 약속받은 보조금 전액을 받지 못한다면, 시가 재정적으로 부담을 지게 되나.

시는 아니다. 시와 삼성 간 협약은 연방정부의 보조금과는 전혀 별개로 체결된 것이다.





물과 전력 용량 얘기로 넘어가서, 캠페인 당시 제안했던 데이터센터 등 신규 프로젝트를 위한 유연한 용도 지정 카테고리는 채택됐나. 진행 상황은.

종합계획과 토지개발조례의 공식 개정 작업에 착수했다. 법에 따라 이 절차는 공개적인 자리에서 최대한 많은 지역 의견을 수렴하며 진행해야 하고, 우리는 그렇게 해왔다. 이번 달 초 두 번째 공청회도 마쳤다. 순조롭게 진행되고 있다. 그 일환으로 소음, 전력 사용량, 용수 사용량과 효율성 등 요건을 담은 디지털 인프라 전용 용도 지정 카테고리를 새로 신설할 예정이다. 아직 진행 중인 작업이다.





테일러에 새 공장이나 데이터센터 등을 지으려는 외국 기업 입장에서, 이번 용도 지정 변경이 사업 추진과 정착을 어떻게 더 수월하게 만드나.

절차를 크게 단순화하고, 어떤 부분은 매우 구체적으로, 또 어떤 부분은 성과 기반으로 규정할 것이다. 텍사스 중부, 나아가 주 전체에서 늘 가장 큰 관심사는 물과 전력이다. 전력은 시가 관여하는 영역이 아니고 텍사스에서는 별도 기관이 담당한다. 하지만 용수는 지역 관할이라 우리에게는 가장 중요한 요소 중 하나다. 디지털 인프라 등의 시설을 인구 밀집 지역이나 주거지에서 떨어진, 지역사회 외곽 경계 쪽에 배치하려 노력하고 있다.





테일러 시의회가 지난 5월 12일 짐 부잔 시장 취임 선서식을 진행하고 있다. 테일러시

시가 전력 용량을 직접 통제하지는 않지만, 삼성의 신규 공장 2곳에 데이터센터 등 다른 프로젝트까지 겹치는 상황에서 테일러의 용수·전력 인프라가 여전히 수요를 앞서가고 있다고 보는가, 아니면 시가 뒤쫓아가는 상황인가.

전력 쪽은 내가 직접 언급하기는 어렵지만, 온코어(Oncor)가 삼성을 지원하기 위해 해당 지역에서 상당한 작업을 해왔고, 이를 통해 전력망에 여유 용량이 더해졌다고 본다. 이 여유 용량은 이 지역에 진출하려는 다른 산업에도 도움이 될 것이다. 용수 쪽은, 최근 우리에 물을 공급하는 브라조스강관리청(Brazos River Authority)으로부터 브리핑을 받았다. 이들은 최소 향후 30년간 물 공급을 보장했고, 이 계획에는 산업 성장, 주거 성장, 가뭄 등 환경적 요인까지 이미 반영돼 있다. 그래서 용수 문제에 대해서는 매우 안심하고 있다.





솔브레인의 테일러 공장에 대해서도 묻고 싶다. 부지 매입 단계에서 공사가 지연됐다는 보도가 있었는데, 지난 6월 주정부로부터 새로운 보조금을 받았다. 현재 실제로 어떤 공사가 진행 중인가.

'지연됐다'고 표현하는 것은 적절하지 않다. 말한 대로 솔브레인은 텍사스 반도체 혁신기금(Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund)을 통해 1160만 달러의 보조금을 받았고, 이번 주 목요일 시의회 회의에서 이 프로젝트에 대한 수정된 세금 감면 협약을 논의할 예정이다. 지연됐다고 부르지는 않겠다. 신속하게 완공과 가동으로 나아갈 수 있기를 기대하고 있다.





삼성의 확장과 개발이 테일러에 미칠 영향에 대해 우려되는 부분이 있나.

솔직히 큰 우려는 없다. 우리는 지역사회가 성장할 것이라는 점을 인지한 상태에서 이 문제에 접근해왔고, 그 성장이 현명하고 계획적이며 주민들에게 이로운 방향이 되기를 바란다. 핵심은 성장이 다가오고 있다는 것을 알고 있다는 점이다. 삼성은 최대 10개 공장 건설을 검토하고 있다고 밝힌 바 있는데, 이는 상당한 규모다. 아이마켓도 삼성 협력업체로 이곳에 공장을 짓고 있고, 다른 디지털 인프라 프로젝트들도 진행되고 있다. 이런 흐름을 받아들이고 이를 가장 잘 살릴 방법을 찾는다면, 주민들의 삶의 질을 높이고 새로 유입되는 사람들에게 단순한 방문객이 아니라 지역사회의 일원이라는 느낌을 줄 수 있는 방식으로 주거를 제공할 수 있을 것이다. 테일러에 오는 모든 사람이 이곳을 자신의 고향처럼 느끼길 바란다.





영어 원문





The foundational work for Samsung Electronics’ second chipmaking factory in Taylor, Texas, has “already been done” ahead of the first one’s opening, according to the city’s mayor.

The first facility is set to be operational by the end of the year.

How quickly the Texas site ramps up — and whether the promised federal funding comes through — will be an early test of how the Trump administration’s reshoring push holds up against a major foreign chipmaker’s own timeline.

“When Samsung built Fab 1, they also put in the piers and foundation for Fab 2 — they preplanned it several years back,” said Taylor Mayor Jim Buzan during an online interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Wednesday.

However, Samsung has yet to receive any of the $4.745 billion CHIPS and Science Act funds granted to the company under the Biden administration in 2024, raising the question of whether the U.S. government actually intends to release the money meant to support domestic chip manufacturing.

“As far as I know, Samsung hasn’t actually received any of that money yet, and we don’t have any information here at the city about the federal government’s plans or intentions to follow through,” Buzan said.

Samsung has committed to two milestones by the end of the year: bringing its long-delayed first Taylor factory into operation, and breaking ground on a second. Separately, Korean media reports have suggested that trial production for the first fab could begin as early as September.

Funds from the CHIPS Act are typically tied to milestones such as construction completion or the start of commercial production.

The Trump administration has increasingly emphasized reshoring manufacturing to the United States — a policy priority that has made Samsung’s Taylor investment a marquee example of the Chips Act’s ambitions.

Samsung has owned the land for its Taylor chip cluster since 2021 and eventually acquired a total of 1,268 acres. The site is zoned to accommodate up to 10 factories, part of a build-out that state filings once estimated could cost as much as $184.6 billion, though Samsung’s current committed investment stands at $37 billion.

Regardless of the funding limbo, Buzan pointed to visible signs of growth: Roughly 100 Samsung expatriates have relocated to the Taylor plant so far. When including soon-to-be-dispatched employees from partner companies, the total number of newcomers to the site will likely be in the several hundreds.

Once the plant reaches full-scale production next year, its first products will be Tesla’s next-generation AI5 chip. A follow-up chip — the AI6, the final design of which is expected to be unveiled within the year — will also be produced at the site.

Buzan discussed these developments and the city’s efforts to support the build-out in the following excerpts, edited for length and clarity.





Q. Can you paint a picture of what ’ s visibly changing around the factory? I ’ ve heard that there are a lot of Korean workers in the area now. Are they a visible presence around town, and how does the first factory look these days?

A. Absolutely. There’s a lot of work going on out there, which means a lot of people. Traffic has increased significantly in the southwest part of the city, where the plant is. Some of those workers live outside Taylor in nearby communities, so a lot of that traffic gets diverted [to] Highway 973 and Highway 79, heading west. But the ones who do live here — you see them out in the community all the time. At lunchtime, every restaurant is full. It’s been a nice influx of people into the community.





Walking through the basic process, what necessary steps does the city need to take before a factory like this can break ground?

In this particular case, when Samsung built Fab 1, they also put in the piers and foundation for Fab 2 —they preplanned it several years back. If that hadn’t been done, a lot more work would be required now. Because of that, I think they’ll be able to move more quickly on Fab 2 than they were on Fab 1, simply because a significant amount of the foundational work underneath has already been done. Credit to Samsung for planning ahead. My hope is that we’ll start seeing movement on Fab 3’s foundation while they’re still building Fab 2, but that’s just my own thinking, not anything I’ve heard directly from Samsung.





Some domestic reports in Korea have said that Samsung’s trial operations for the first factory will begin in September. Have you heard anything about that specific timing?

I haven’t. I know they’ve committed to starting operations by the end of the year and employing a significant number of people, but I haven’t heard anything about a specific month.





On the same earnings call in which Samsung reiterated that Fab 1 would open by the end of the year, it also confirmed that it’d start construction on a second fab this year, targeting 2030 for production. Has the city begun planning for that second wave in infrastructure, zoning or otherwise?

Yes, for sure. [Regarding] zoning, there’s no change needed. Samsung’s property is already zoned correctly for what they want to build. On infrastructure, the biggest piece for us is wastewater. We’ll process 100 percent of Samsung’s wastewater. We don’t supply all of their water — we provide potable water for the buildings — but they’ve made separate arrangements to source process water from another supplier, not the city. Since we handle all their wastewater treatment, we’ve got some expansion work to do at our wastewater plant. That work has just kicked off, so we’ll be ready when the time comes.





For the remaining acreage that Samsung owns, is that land already legally cleared for whatever it builds next, or does the city still need to approve each new phase individually?

The land is already zoned appropriately for what they want to do. It would just be a matter of getting the buildings themselves approved through our normal permitting process. No additional zoning would be required.





Is any of that land earmarked for something specific — not necessarily for a new fab, but maybe set aside for on-site suppliers, for example — or is it still undesignated?

I honestly don’t know what Samsung’s overall site development plan looks like or how many acres they’d consume if they built all 10 fabs. I know they have an office building there — a very nice one — and all the utilities: water treatment, electrical distribution and so on. What I can’t speak to is whether that would be adequate to support all 10 fabs or how much additional wastewater, water capacity or electrical capacity they’d need to get through Fab 10. That would be in their specific site development plan, which I haven’t seen and don’t know the details of.





Have you heard anything about the other eight potential facilities that Samsung is planning beyond Fab 2?

I haven’t. We’re in pretty constant dialogue with Samsung about a number of things, but they haven’t hinted at anything related to Fab 3. I’m hopeful that they’ll be able to share some good news in the near future.





If Samsung doesn’t ultimately receive its full promised subsidy, would the city have any financial exposure?

No, not the city. The city’s agreement with Samsung is completely separate from anything tied to the federal CHIPS Act.

Shifting to water and power capacity, has the city adopted the more flexible zoning category for data centers and other new projects that you proposed during your campaign? How is that progressing?

We’ve kicked off the formal revision of our comprehensive plan and land development code. By law, that process has to happen in a public setting with as much community input as possible, and we’ve done that; we completed our second public meeting [earlier this month]. That work is progressing well. As part of it, we’ll have a [newly established] digital infrastructure zoning category, along with requirements specific to that use — noise, power usage, water usage and efficiency and so on. That’s all still a work in progress.





From the perspective of a foreign company coming to Taylor to build a new factory, data center or similar project, how would these zoning changes make it easier for the firm to get established and move forward?

[They’ll] greatly simplify the process and be very specific on some things and performance-based on others. Here in central Texas — and, really, across the state — the two big concerns are always water and power. The city isn’t involved in power; that’s a separate entity in Texas. But water is local, and that’s one of the biggest factors for us: trying to place digital infrastructure and similar facilities on the outer boundaries of the community, away from populated areas and housing.





The city doesn’t control power capacity, but broadly speaking, do you think Taylor’s water and electricity infrastructure is still ahead of demand with Samsung’s two new fabs, plus data centers and other projects coming online? Or is the city now playing catch-up?

On the power side, I can’t speak to it directly, but Oncor has done significant work in the area to support Samsung, and I believe that’s added redundancy to the electrical grid. That redundancy also benefits other industries that might want to come to the area. On the water side, we recently had a presentation from the Brazos River Authority, which supplies our water. They’ve guaranteed water for at least the next thirty years, and their planning already factors in industrial growth, residential growth and environmental considerations like drought. So we’re very confident and comfortable with where we stand on water.





I wanted to ask about Soulbrain’s Taylor plant. It was reported earlier that construction was stalled at the land acquisition stage, but the company received a new state grant this June. Can you clarify what’s actually under construction there right now?

I wouldn’t characterize Soulbrain as “stalled.” As you mentioned, they were awarded an $11 million grant through the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund, and at our council meeting this Thursday, we’ll [discuss] an amended tax abatement agreement for the project. So I wouldn’t call it stalled. We’re hopeful to get them moving toward completion and operation quickly.





Do you have any concerns about how Samsung’s expansion and build-out will affect Taylor?

Honestly, I don’t have a major concern. I think we’ve approached this knowing that we’re going to grow as a community, and we want that growth to be smart, intentional and beneficial for our citizens. That’s the key: We know the growth is coming. Samsung has potentially committed to 10 fabs total, which would be significant. iMarket is here building as a supplier to Samsung, and we’ve got other digital infrastructure projects moving as well. If we embrace that and figure out the best way to make it work, we can improve quality of life for our citizens and provide housing for newcomers in a way that makes them feel like part of the community rather than visitors. We want anyone who comes to Taylor to feel like Taylor is their home.





BY LEE JAE-LIM [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]