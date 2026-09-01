A man works at an aluminum plant, run by Rusal, in Irkutsk, Russia, on Sept. 27, 2022. AFP/YONHAP

한 근로자가 2022년 9월 27일 러시아 이르쿠츠크에 있는 루살의 알루미늄 공장에서 작업하고 있다. AFP=연합뉴스





Exclusive: Russia becomes Korea’s top aluminum supplier as West tightens sanctions on Moscow

[단독] 서방의 대러 제재 강화 속 러시아, 한국 최대 알루미늄 공급국으로 부상





Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사

Tuesday, September 1, 2026





Korea's imports of Russian aluminum surged to a record high last year, making Russia the country's top aluminum supplier for the first time — a shift that is deepening supply-chain risks as Europe and the United States intensify sanctions against Moscow.

surge: 급증하다

a record high: 최고치, 최대치

supply chain: 공급망

intensify: 강화하다, 격화시키다

sanction: 제재

지난해 한국의 러시아산 알루미늄 수입이 사상 최대치를 기록하며 러시아가 처음으로 한국의 최대 알루미늄 공급국 자리에 올랐다. 유럽과 미국이 대러 제재를 강화하는 가운데 공급망 리스크가 한층 가중되는 모양새다.

The reliance carries added weight, as a considerable portion of the imported aluminum flows into the defense sector — feeding the production of missiles and other weapons systems.

carry weight: 무게를 지니다, 비중이 크다

considerable: 상당한

defense: 방위, 방산

feed into: ~로 흘러들어가다

수입 알루미늄의 상당 부분이 미사일 및 기타 무기 체계를 생산하는 방산 분야로 흘러들어간다는 점에서 이러한 의존은 더욱 중대한 의미를 갖는다.





Korea imported 483,084.3 tons of aluminum from Russia last year, up 41 percent from the previous year, under the metal's classification in Chapter 76 of the Harmonized System, according to data from the Korea Customs Service. The figure surpassed imports from longtime major suppliers like Australia at 408,657.2 tons and China at 394,837.2 tons.

surpass: 능가하다, 넘어서다

classification: 분류(체계)

관세청 자료에 따르면 지난해 한국은 러시아로부터 HS코드 76에 해당하는 금속 분류에 따른 알루미늄 48만3084t을 수입했는데, 이는 전년 대비 41% 증가한 수치다. 이는 기존 주요 공급국이던 호주로부터 수입한 40만8657t, 중국으로부터 수입한 39만4837t을 넘어선 수치다.





The upturn has been steady, especially since 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Compared to 120,629 tons in 2021, last year's imports jumped more than three-fold.

upturn: 상승, 개선

steady: 꾸준한, 지속적인

invade: 침략하다, 침입하다

three-fold: 3배의

이러한 증가세는 특히 2022년 러시아가 우크라이나를 침공한 이후 꾸준히 이어지고 있다. 2021년 12만629t이었던 것과 비교하면, 작년 수입량은 3배 이상으로 뛰었다.





Aluminum is indispensable to industries ranging from automobiles and construction to electronics, aerospace and defense manufacturing, prized for its light weight, corrosion resistance and difficulty in substitution. Russia is home to Rusal, one of the world's largest aluminum producers, which accounts for roughly 5.5 percent of global output.

indispensable: 필수불가결한

prized for: ~때문에 높이 평가받는

corrosion resistance: 내식성

substitution: 대체

알루미늄은 가벼운 무게와 부식에 강하며 대체가 어렵다는 점에서 높이 평가받고 있으며, 자동차·건설·전자·항공우주·방산 등 산업 전반에 필수적인 소재다. 러시아에는 세계 생산량의 약 5.5%를 차지하는 세계 최대 알루미늄 생산업체 중 하나인 루살(Rusal)이 있다.





"With Western countries tightening sanctions, Russia reroutes its supply to Asian countries like Korea and China,” said Park Ji-won, a senior researcher on Russia and Eurasia at the Export-Import Bank of Korea's Institute for Overseas Economic Research, who also advises the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. "Korean companies know the risks, but the price advantage makes it difficult to walk away."

tighten: 강화하다, 죄다

reroute: 경로를 바꾸다, 우회시키다

walk away (from): (관계·거래 등에서) 손을 떼다

박지원 한국수출입은행 해외경제연구소 러시아·유라시아 담당 선임연구원 겸 대한무역투자진흥공사 전문위원은 "서방 국가들이 제재를 강화하면서 러시아가 한국·중국 등 아시아 국가로 공급 물량을 돌리고 있다"고 말했다. 그는 "한국 기업들도 위험성을 알고 있지만, 가격 경쟁력 때문에 발을 빼기 어려운 상황"이라고 덧붙였다.





Korea imported aluminum from Russia at $2,744 per ton in 2025 — nearly half the price of China's $4,424 per ton and almost on par with Australia's $2,659 per ton, long known for offering some of the cheapest rates.

on par: ~와 맞먹다

half the price of: ~의 반값

한국은 2025년 러시아로부터 알루미늄을 t당 2744달러에 수입했는데, 이는 중국산 가격인 t톤당 4424달러의 거의 절반 수준이자, 오랫동안 최저가격 공급처로 꼽혀온 호주산의 t당 2659달러와도 거의 맞먹는 수준이다.





The European Union declared it would phase out imports of Russian primary aluminum, virgin metal produced directly from bauxite ore via the smelting process, in its 16th sanctions package approved in February 2025, capping purchases at 80 percent of the previous year's volume — about 275,000 tons — before a full ban takes effect at the end of 2026. Belarusian aluminum was also included in the ban to close off a potential workaround.

phase out: 단계적으로 폐지하다

cap: ~를 제한하다

take effect: 효력을 발휘하다

workaround: 우회, 우회책

유럽연합(EU)은 2025년 2월 승인한 제16차 대러시아 제재안을 통해 러시아산 비가공 1차 알루미늄(보크사이트 광석을 제련 공정으로 직접 가공해 생산한 순수 금속) 수입을 단계적으로 중단하겠다고 발표했다. 2026년 말 전면적인 수입 금지 조치 전까지 수입량은 전년도 물량의 80% 수준인 약 27만5000t으로 상한을 두기로 했다. 우회 경로를 차단하기 위해 벨라루스산 알루미늄도 금지 대상에 포함했다.





The United States and Britain even moved earlier, jointly barring imports of Russian aluminum, copper and nickel in April 2024. Korea has also joined Western sanctions on Russia in areas such as export controls on advanced technology and financial restrictions, but it has stopped short of banning Russian energy and material imports, including aluminum, coal, crude oil and liquefied natural gas.

early: 일찍

bar: 금지하다, 막다

미국과 영국은 이보다 앞서 2024년 4월 러시아산 알루미늄·구리·니켈 수입을 공동으로 금지했다. 한국도 첨단기술 수출 통제 및 금융 제재 등 서방의 일부 대러 제재에 동참해왔지만, 알루미늄·석탄·원유·액화천연가스를 포함한 러시아산 에너지 및 원자재 수입 금지까지는 취하지 않았다.





Analysts warn that Korea's growing imports of Russian goods could eventually expose it to secondary sanctions risk from the West, pointing to concerns that such trade may help fund Russia's war effort.

warn: 경고하다

eventually: 경고

expose: 노출하다

전문가들은 이러한 한국의 러시아산 수입 확대가 러시아의 전쟁 자금 조달에 도움을 줄 수 있다는 우려를 제기하며 결국 서방의 세컨더리(2차) 제재 위험에 노출될 수 있다고 경고한다.





"Simply importing Russian metals like aluminum doesn't automatically make a Korean company a target of secondary sanctions from Europe or the United States; however, the more immediate risks are restrictions on financial transactions and pressure on exports to the United States," said Kang Boo-gyun, a senior researcher on Russia and Eurasia at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. “Banks and overseas partners may independently limit dealings tied to Russia, and Washington already imposes a 200 percent tariff on products made using aluminum smelted or cast in Russia,” Kang added.

restriction: 제한

financial transaction: 금융거래

impose tariffs on: ~에 관세를 부과하다

강부균 대외경제정책연구원(KIEP) 러시아·유라시아팀 전문연구원은 "한국 기업이 단순히 러시아산 알루미늄 등 금속을 수입한다는 이유만으로 곧바로 유럽이나 미국의 세컨더리 제재 대상이 되는 것은 아니지만, 보다 즉각적인 위험은 금융거래 제한과 대미 수출 관련 압박”이라고 말했다. 그는 “은행이나 해외 거래처가 자체적으로 러시아 관련 거래를 제한할 수 있고, 미국은 이미 러시아에서 제련·주조된 알루미늄을 사용해 만든 제품에 200% 관세를 적용하고 있다”고 덧붙였다.





In fact, Washington once imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on India over its purchases of Russian oil, raising the total to 50 percent in August last year. Two months later, the administration also sanctioned Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil.

additional: 추가적인

purchase: 구매

실제로 미국은 인도의 러시아산 원유 구매를 문제 삼아 25% 추가 관세를 부과해 지난해 8월 기준 총 관세율을 50%까지 끌어올린 바 있다. 그로부터 두 달 뒤 (미국) 행정부는 러시아 최대 석유기업인 로스네프트(Rosneft)와 루크오일(Lukoil)에도 제재를 가했다.





India ultimately vowed to halt purchases of Russian oil in exchange for tariff negotiations with Trump that cut it to 18 percent in Feb. 2026.

ultimately: 결국

vow: 서약하다

in exchange for: ~의 대가로

인도는 결국 트럼프와의 관세 협상을 조건으로 러시아산 원유 구매 중단을 약속했고, 2026년 2월 (관세율을) 18%로 낮췄다.





Korea's defense industry appears particularly heavily reliant on Russian aluminum imports, given the metal's critical role in weapons systems such as missiles. Aluminum alloys — valued for their strength-to-weight ratio — are core structural materials in missile bodies, wings and fins, with lightweight aluminum-lithium alloys especially critical to achieving range and maneuverability in aerospace and missile systems.

heavily reliant on: ~에 크게 의존하는

critical role: 핵심적인 역할

strength-to-weight ratio: 강도 대비 무게비

maneuverability: 기동성

한국 방산업계는 미사일과 같은 무기체계에서 알루미늄이 핵심 소재이기 때문에 특히 러시아산 알루미늄 수입 의존도가 높은 것으로 보인다. 강도 대비 무게비가 뛰어난 알루미늄 합금은 미사일 동체·날개·핀 등 핵심 구조재로 쓰이며, 그 중에서도 경량 알루미늄-리튬 합금은 항공우주 및 미사일 체계의 사거리와 기동성 확보에 특히 필수적이다.





"In domestic missiles like Cheongung-II, manufacturers rely on Russia for the vast majority of aluminum imports," an industry source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Given Russia's geopolitical risk, that dependence is especially dangerous for defense products, especially when many of which are destined for export."

the vast majority of: 대부분의, 압도적 다수의

on condition of anonymity: 익명을 조건으로

geopolitical risk: 지정학적 리스크

destined for : ~를 위해 예정된

한 업계 관계자는 익명을 전제로 "천궁-Ⅱ와 같은 국산 미사일의 경우 제조사들이 알루미늄 수입의 대부분을 러시아에 의존하고 있다"며 "러시아와 관련된 지정학적 리스크를 감안하면 이런 의존도는, 특히 수출용 물량이 많은 방산 제품에 있어서는 매우 위험한 요인"이라고 말했다.





Korea's defense exports rose 60 percent to $15.4 billion last year, with the order backlog at the country's four leading defense contractors surpassing 100 trillion won ($70.8 billion) by the end of the first quarter.

order backlog: 수주 잔고

surpass: 넘어서다

지난해 한국의 방산 수출액은 60% 증가한 154억 달러를 기록했고, 국내 4대 방산업체의 수주 잔고는 1분기 말 기준 100조원(약 708억 달러)을 넘어섰다.





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr]

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