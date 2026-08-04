Curtain craze

A shopper strolls through shades and blind section at a large discount mart in Seoul on Aug. 4. YONHAP

A shopper strolls through a shades and blinds section at a large discount mart in Seoul on Aug. 4.

A shopper strolls through a shades and blinds section at a large discount mart in Seoul on Aug. 4.

As the heat wave continues, demand is rising for products such as Roman shades that block direct sunlight and door curtains that retain cold air.

Searches for Roman shades rose 372 percent in the past four weeks compared to the same period last year, according to data released by interior platform Ohouse, the sharpest increase among window-related items. Searches for linen curtains rose 82 percent and linen blinds 140 percent.