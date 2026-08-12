Curdling cream supply

A worker prepares cream-filled bread for sale at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on Aug. 12.

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A worker prepares cream-filled bread for sale at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on Aug. 12. With dairy cows exhausted by the summer heat and milk production declining, fresh cream has also become scarce.

A worker prepares cream-filled bread for sale at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on Aug. 12. With dairy cows exhausted by the summer heat and milk production declining, fresh cream has also become scarce.

business bread photo industry ice cream

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