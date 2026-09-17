Cultural, knowledge-intensive business trade posts $6.44B deficit in H1

Intellectual property royalties posted a deficit of $4.9 billion, while professional and business services were $4.67 billion in the red.

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The Bank of Korea main building in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 12, 2025
The Bank of Korea main building in Jung District, central Seoul, on Aug. 12, 2025

Despite a trade surplus in the K-pop and other cultural content sectors, Korea continued to suffer a deficit in cultural and knowledge-intensive business trade in the first half of 2026, central bank data showed Thursday.

The trade deficit in cultural, information and knowledge-intensive business services reached $6.44 billion in the January-to-June period, widening from $5.44 billion in the second half of 2025, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The services cover intellectual property royalties; information and communication services; cultural and leisure services; and professional and business services.

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In detail, information and communication services reported a surplus of $2.42 billion during the first half, and cultural and leisure services, including K-pop, dramas and other content, recorded a surplus of $720 million.

But the country saw a deficit of $4.9 billion in intellectual property royalties and a $4.67 billion deficit in the professional and business services sector.

By region, Korea logged a trade surplus of $2.62 billion in the Asian market, while it reported a $3.32 billion deficit in trade with North America and a $2.25 billion deficit in Europe, the latest findings showed.


Yonhap

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