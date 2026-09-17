Cultural, knowledge-intensive business trade posts $6.44B deficit in H1

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Foreign investors become net buyers of Korean assets in August
Offshore investors bought a net $400 million in Korean equities in August, ending a seven-month selling streak as U.S. Big Tech earnings lifted sentiment.
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August auto exports down 30 percent from last year
Korea’s automobile exports for August fell 29.8 percent on year as fewer working days and strike-related production disruptions reduced shipments.
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Banking on chips
A customer sits in front of a teller's desk at a bank in Seoul on Sept. 16.
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Qatar LNG shock raises winter bill fears, gas prices at near 4-year high
Northeast Asian LNG prices have reached a near four-year high after damage to Qatar's main facility, threatening higher electricity and heating costs in Korea.