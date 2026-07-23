Crypto trading volume in Korea shrinks to around 1% of Kospi

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Kospi opens higher on extended tech rally
Stocks opened higher as strong Alphabet earnings reinforced AI demand, even as investors watched Middle East tensions and rising oil prices.
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I'll be there for you... sometimes: The one where inflation hits hanging out for young Koreans
In a survey of Millennials and Gen Z, two-thirds of respondents said they go an entire week without catching up with friends.
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Household net worth jumps 9% on soaring home prices, stock rally
Korea posted its fastest annual growth in four years last year, with the total net worth of households and nonprofits reaching 14.2 quadrillion won ($9.7 trillion).
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Kospi closes up 0.74% on extended chip stock rally
Seoul stocks closed higher for a second day as foreign investors bought chip shares ahead of Big Tech earnings results, while the won weakened against the dollar.