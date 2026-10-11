Crowd pleasers

Read more
-
Yen wanes as won waxes
The Japanese yen fell to an 18-year low at 842.19 won per 100 yen as the Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
-
A season of peak pigment
Autumn foliage, already underway at Mount Seorak, is expected to peak in central Korea by late October and in southern regions in early November.
-
Conveniently warm
-
Celebrating Hangul Day
International students joined a Korean language quiz and cultural festival in Daegu marking the 580th anniversary of hangul's proclamation.