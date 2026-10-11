Crowd pleasers

Families gathered at Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlet in Busan on Oct. 9 for a performance featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark.

Published
A crowd gathered to watch the performance featuring popular characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark in the Busan branch of Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlet on Oct. 9.

A crowd gathered to watch the performance featuring popular characters Pinkfong and Baby Shark at the Busan branch of Shinsegae Simon Premium Outlet on Oct. 9. The performance was part of a character-themed event running through Nov. 15, with nearby pop-up stores offering merchandise featuring the characters, including plush toys, other toys and clothing.

Related Article

photo business pinkfong baby shark

Read more

See more articles