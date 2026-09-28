CPTPP membership could raise growth by 0.38% over 10 years, Industry Ministry says

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Finance minister, BOK governor vow closer coordination on economic risks
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and Bank of Korea Governor Shin Hyun-song pledged closer policy coordination to manage inflation, exchange-rate volatility and external economic risks.
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BOK drops fresh 3.65 trillion won cash supply for Chuseok
The Bank of Korea supplied 3.65 trillion won ($2.69 billion) in new banknotes ahead of the shorter four-day Chuseok holiday.
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Korea's August relocations hit 53-year low as housing market slows
Fewer home sales and new apartment completions pushed August population mobility to its lowest level for the month since 1973.
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ADB lifts Korea growth outlook to 3.2 percent on AI exports
The Asian Development Bank raised Korea's 2026 growth forecast to 3.2 percent, citing surging AI chip exports, strong corporate earnings and fiscal support.