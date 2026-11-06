Court suspends Coupang’s 201.1 billion won privacy fine

The ruling contrasts with a separate decision upholding Coupang’s larger data-breach fine, while the company says the collected records were not used for targeted advertising.

A Seoul court on Friday put a 201.1 billion won ($148.3 million) privacy penalty against Coupang on hold, one day after a different panel declined to pause a larger fine tied to the e-commerce giant’s data breach.

The Seoul Administrative Court granted Coupang’s request to suspend the fine, along with corrective orders and orders requiring public disclosure. The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) had imposed the penalty after finding that Coupang collected the online activity records of about 11.17 million users without a legal basis.

The measures are on hold until 30 days after a first-instance ruling in Coupang’s lawsuit to have them canceled.

“Coupang has shown that the PIPC’s measures risk causing it damage that would be difficult to repair and that there is an urgent need to suspend them to prevent that,” the court said. “Nor does it appear that a suspension would seriously affect public welfare, or that the applicant’s main claim is clearly without merit.”

On Thursday, a different panel of the same court refused to suspend the 423.6 billion won fine the PIPC imposed on Coupang over a data breach. The breach exposed the personal information of about 37.5 million people. That panel ruled that losses from the fine could be undone with monetary compensation, though it halted the corrective and disclosure orders attached to it.

The PIPC found in June that Coupang had collected the records through Coupang Partners, its affiliate marketing program, from December 2024 to February. When members visited other companies’ websites and apps that carried Coupang ads, Coupang gathered the URLs, app names, access times and IP addresses, the PIPC said. Coupang stored the records in a database linked to each member.

Coupang's headquarters in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 9 YONHAP

The two fines were part of 624.7 billion won in penalties the PIPC imposed on Coupang and its logistics affiliate, Coupang Fulfillment Services, the largest it has ever levied.

Coupang argued at a hearing on its request that it had not used the information for targeted advertising. The data was collected to check users' consent to targeted ads and to handle complaints and ad errors, it said.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]