Court keeps Coupang’s record data breach fine in force

A person walks in front of Coupang office in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Oct. 22. YONHAP

A Seoul court refused to suspend Coupang’s 423.6 billion won privacy fine while temporarily pausing corrective orders tied to the breach affecting 37.5 million users.

A Seoul court on Thursday rejected Coupang's request to suspend a 423.6 billion won ($315.6 million) fine imposed over a massive personal data breach, but temporarily halted enforcement of corrective orders issued against the company.

The Seoul Administrative Court partially granted Coupang's request to suspend enforcement of sanctions imposed by the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC).

The court ruled that the corrective orders and orders requiring public disclosure could cause irreparable harm to Coupang. It ordered their enforcement suspended until 30 days after a ruling in the main lawsuit.

The corrective orders require Coupang to strengthen security measures to prevent similar breaches, notify affected individuals who are not Coupang members and ensure that its chief privacy officer can effectively carry out the role.

However, the court found no grounds to suspend enforcement of the 423.6 billion won fine.

The PIPC imposed the fine and corrective orders on Coupang in June after finding that inadequate basic security measures exposed personal information belonging to about 37.5 million users.

The fine was the largest ever imposed in Korea for a single personal data breach.

The court is expected to begin hearing Coupang's main lawsuit seeking to overturn the corrective orders and fine. A date for the first hearing has yet to be set.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]