Court approves Homeplus rehabilitation plan

Read more
-
Alteogen signs deal with Novartis worth up to 4.4 trillion won for subcutaneous formulations
Alteogen signs deal with Novartis worth up to 4.4 tln won for subcutaneous formulations
-
Kakao looks to bundle expansive services under new membership scheme
The tech giant is reportedly consolidating its range of apps in a one-subscription model as the company looks to boost growth.
-
Hyundai Department Store targets China’s young rich with Shanghai VIP tie-up
Hyundai Department Store’s tie-up with Shanghai premium lifestyle mall BFC offers reciprocal VIP perks as Chinese visitor spending in Korea rises.
-
Incheon Airport Terminal 1 overhaul targets 2035 completion
The 1.77 trillion won ($129 billion) renovation will modernize safety systems, improve passenger flows and raise annual capacity to 64 million travelers.