Coupang sues to overturn $462 million fine over data leak

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FTC moves to sanction SK Energy, HD Hyundai Oilbank over fuel price fixing
SK Energy and HD Hyundai Oilbank face severe potential penalties over alleged price fixing involving 44.1 trillion won ($32.8 billion) in fuel sales, but the refining industry dismissed the claims as “unreasonable.”
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Samsung's $80.3B quarterly profit set to beat Nvidia and Alphabet's record highs
The chipmaker’s revenue is projected to jump over 126 percent on year despite a strengthening won and bonus provisions.
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LG Energy Solution tops 9 trillion won in revenue for first time in earnings surprise
For the third quarter, the battery maker reported revenue of 9.64 trillion won ($7.2 billion), heightening expectations that the slowdown in the EV battery industry may finally be easing.
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Europe powers Korea’s $6.6 billion record biotech exports
Korea’s biopharmaceutical exports rose 15.8 percent to a record $6.6 billion in the first nine months, driven by strong European demand.