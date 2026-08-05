Coupang posts net loss in Q2 following data breach fines

In June, the Personal Information Protection Commission imposed a record fine of 624.7 billion won ($437 million) over the data breach and the collection of users' online activity without their consent.

E-commerce giant Coupang said on Wednesday that it swung to a net loss in the second quarter from a year earlier due to fines related to a massive data breach.

From April through June, the U.S.-listed company shifted to a net loss of 865 billion won ($605 million) from a net profit of 43.5 billion won in the same period last year, it said in a press release.

Coupang, which generates most of its revenue from its Korean operations, has faced strong public backlash following the disclosure of a data breach involving more than 37 million customers in November 2025.

In June, the Personal Information Protection Commission imposed a record fine of 624.7 billion won over the data breach and the collection of users’ online activity without their consent.

Sales in the product commerce segment, its core online shopping business, rose 1 percent from a year earlier to $7.42 billion in the second quarter.

Revenue from the developing offerings segment, which includes its Taiwan business and food delivery service Coupang Eats, increased 20 percent from a year earlier to $1.43 billion during the period.

The number of active product commerce customers rose 3 percent from the same period in 2025 to 24.7 million.

Coupang said it repurchased $459 million in shares in the second quarter after its board approved a $1 billion stock buyback program in the previous quarter.

The company also swung to an operating loss of 835 billion won in the second quarter from an operating profit of 209.3 billion won a year earlier.

Sales rose 4 percent to 13.3 trillion won from 11.97 trillion won a year earlier.





Yonhap