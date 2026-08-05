Coupang posts net loss in Q2 following data breach fines

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As locals spend less after dark, tourists keep Seoul nightlife buzzing
From Jongno to Myeongdong, foreign visitors have taken the late-night spending mantle from locals as shops, street stalls and convenience stores stay lit later to help tourists lighten their wallets.
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Big fun with 'Teenieping'
Children pose for photos at a pop-up event at Starfield Coex Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, centered around characters from the popular animated children's show “Catch! Teenieping” (2020–) on Aug. 4.
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Curtain craze
A shopper strolls through a shades and blinds section at a large discount mart in Seoul on Aug. 4.
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Climate Ministry to cut regional industrial power rates
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment plans a four-region electricity pricing overhaul to lower costs for businesses outside the Seoul area and support balanced development.