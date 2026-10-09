Coupang outage disrupts shopping, delivery, streaming services overnight

A service upgrade error temporarily blocked access to Coupang, Coupang Eats and Coupang Play before normal operations resumed.

Services operated by e-commerce giant Coupang, including its shopping and delivery platforms, were disrupted around midnight due to an error that occurred during an update, sources said Friday.

Users were unable to access Coupang, Coupang Eats and Coupang Play, the company's shopping, food delivery and streaming services, respectively, with only a message asking them to try again later.

Access to the apps resumed around 1 a.m., but problems persisted, including an inability to log in.

The company's logistics platform for delivery drivers experienced errors as well, causing inconvenience for workers.

Access to Coupang's platforms returned to normal around 2:30 a.m.

In a notice to users, Coupang said the error occurred during a service upgrade and that the issue had been fully resolved.

The company is investigating the exact cause of the problem, the sources said, amid growing public concerns over hacking and privacy breaches.

Coupang has more than 30 million monthly active users.





Yonhap