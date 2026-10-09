Coupang outage disrupts shopping, delivery, streaming services overnight

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Cold weather heats up sales of winter products at convenience stores
Korean convenience stores saw a surge in sales of hand warmers, tights and winter snacks this month as temperatures dropped sharply.
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Fowl play? Poultry costs fall by a third, but fried chicken prices stay put.
The Fair Trade Commission is investigating possible price-fixing, sources say, as consumers fork over more — or receive less than advertised.
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Hangul is having a fashion moment — and it’s not just on T-shirts
Companies ranging from Matin Kim to Orion are banking on hangul-inspired designs in fashion, snacks and global merchandise to entice customers.
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Inside the China counterfeit trade taking K-beauty for a ride
Copycat Korean cosmetics produced in China are spreading rapidly through global wholesale and online channels as the actual brands struggle to keep up.