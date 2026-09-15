Coupang forms information security panel after data leak

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Hyosung wins $287 million U.S. AI data center transformer deals
The Korean power equipment maker will supply ultra-high-voltage transformers for new U.S. AI data centers.
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Korean Air-Asiana merger mileage plan approved with 1:1 conversion, 10-year validity
The Fair Trade Commission approved Korean Air's mileage integration plan, preserving Asiana miles for 10 years but setting a 1 to 0.82 ratio for miles earned through credit cards and partners.
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The Valuable 500 expands into Korea to advance disability inclusion
The global coalition will help Korean companies share disability inclusion progress with a worldwide network of corporate leaders.
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HD Hyundai bets on power plants at sea to meet AI's energy appetite
The shipbuilder secured approval in principle for a 100-megawatt offshore power plant aimed at meeting AI-driven electricity demand.