Coupang fined in Taiwan over private data leak

Taiwanese authorities fined Coupang Taiwan and its CEO a combined 1.5 million New Taiwan dollars ($47,000) after personal data from more than 204,000 customers was accessed without authorization.

Taiwanese authorities have fined Coupang Taiwan and its CEO a combined 1.5 million New Taiwan dollars ($47,000) over the company's personal data leak.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs imposed fines of 750,000 New Taiwan dollars each on the company and its CEO last month for violating the personal data protection law, according to the Taiwanese newspaper Commercial Times on Monday.

The ministry also ordered corrective measures, but did not apply provisions covering "serious cases," under which fines can reach as much as 15 million New Taiwan dollars. The same penalties are listed on a ministry website related to the case, with part of the company’s name redacted.

“There have so far been no reports from police authorities that consumers suffered financial losses as a result of the personal data leak,” the ministry said. “This was one of the factors authorities considered in assessing the severity of the case, along with whether the company subsequently took remedial and corrective measures.”

Last year, the names, email addresses, phone numbers and delivery addresses of 204,552 customers in Taiwan were reportedly accessed without authorization.

“We appreciate the Ministry of Digital Affairs’ thorough investigation and professional guidance regarding this incident, and we respect the authorities’ objective judgment based on a comprehensive review of the relevant evidence,” Coupang said.

“We have paid the fines and implemented the relevant corrective measures in accordance with the authorities’ decision. We will continue to strengthen measures to protect customers’ personal information.”





BY JUNG SI-NAE [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]