Coupang fined in Taiwan over private data leak

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Korea picks Texas gas plant as first project in $200 billion U.S. investment package
A $22.3 billion Texas gas power plant is the first project in Korea's $200 billion U.S. investment package, while nuclear reactor and Alaska LNG plans remain under review.
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As YouTube cracks down on eating disorder content, mukbang creators feel the squeeze
Tighter eating-disorder policies have prompted some Korean diet and mukbang (eating show) creators to lose monetization or remove hundreds of videos.
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Korea looks beyond Europe's Meteor to arm KF-21 with homegrown missile
Hanwha Aerospace and the Hyundai Rotem-LIG D&A team are competing to build Korea’s first long-range air-to-air missile for the KF-21.
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Antitrust watchdog chief slams Coupang's legal efforts to stymie probe
The Fair Trade Commission chief said his agency will respond strongly to corporate maneuvers to hide behind court orders to halt investigations.