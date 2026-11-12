Coupang faces record annual loss in eye of $924 million fine storm

A wave of regulatory penalties and pending probes could push Coupang to its largest-ever annual loss as it challenges the fines in court.

A string of hefty fines from regulators has sent shock waves through corporate Korea, but Coupang has the most to fear. The e-commerce giant faces 1.23 trillion won ($924 million) in penalties this year over alleged personal data breaches and unfair trade practices, among other violations, which could drive it to its largest annual loss ever.

The penalties include 624.7 billion won in fines for personal data breaches and unauthorized data collection and 300.8 billion won from the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) for allegedly demanding most-favored-nation treatment — prices, discounts and terms no less favorable than those offered on rival platforms — from suppliers, according to retail industry sources on Thursday.

The combined total eclipses the 1.03 trillion won penalty levied against U.S. technology giant Qualcomm in 2016 over its abuse of standard-essential patents.

Coupang is on course for its worst annual loss on record after a series of massive regulatory penalties. The company lost 1.83 trillion won in the first three quarters alone, nearly 1.7 times its full-year loss of 1.08 trillion won in 2021. Its annual loss is projected to top 2 trillion won this year.

A dispute over the revenue base used to determine penalties lies at the center of Coupang’s fight against the fines. For example, the FTC initially calculated 710 billion won in relevant revenue for the most-favored-nation case in its examination report, only to raise the figure to 5 trillion won in its final deliberations. The resulting fine climbed more than sevenfold, from about 40 billion won to more than 300 billion won.

“A competitor faced a fine 600 times smaller for similar most-favored-nation violations in 2010,” said a representative of Coupang Eats, Coupang’s food delivery app. “By basing the penalty on all delivery revenue, including revenue unrelated to the disputed terms, the regulator violated even our most basic right to mount a defense.”

Coupang's office in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Nov. 9 YONHAP

But Coupang may not have seen the last of the fines. The FTC is investigating allegations that it forced customers to purchase unrelated products or services alongside its main offerings, and the company could face another penalty of as much as 210 billion won.

For Coupang, the latest losses are a far cry from the calculated deficits it endured for more than a decade to build its logistics network after its 2010 founding. Industry sources say the unexpected regulatory costs could deal a heavy blow, and the company is reportedly reviewing its core business model and medium- to long-term investments as cash outflows mount.

At risk is Coupang’s Rocket Delivery service, which is built on direct purchasing. The company could scale back purchases from smaller regional suppliers, trim customer benefits and curtail delivery infrastructure in isolated communities. Its Rocket Delivery network currently spans 180 cities, counties and districts nationwide.

The fallout could also derail Coupang's plans to bring new jobs and investment to regional Korea. Coupang had planned to invest 3 trillion won through next year to establish new logistics centers in nine regional locations and boost local employment.

Coupang delivery trucks are parked in Seoul on June 13, 2024. YONHAP

Coupang and its affiliates directly employ about 98,000 people. A cash crunch could delay the completion of new logistics centers, which require steady monthly construction payments.

Coupang has filed administrative lawsuits to challenge a series of regulatory penalties, including fines over personal data breaches.

A court has granted Coupang a partial stay, deferring 200 billion won in fines until a ruling on the merits of the case, but the company must still pay 420 billion won immediately.

“We intend to fully present our case through due legal process,” Coupang said, as the company prepares to fight the penalties in court.

“It is not uncommon for regulatory fines of this magnitude to be reduced or overturned,” said Lee Eun-hee, professor emeritus of consumer studies at Inha University. “For retailers that rely on customer trust, a devastating stigma sets in the moment a penalty is announced. Even a court victory may not restore the lost brand value or undo the financial and nonfinancial damage, so regulators must proceed carefully.”





BY CHOI HYUN-JU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]