Coupang doubles U.S. lobbying amid data breach probe

The e-commerce giant spent $1.28 million in the second quarter as it faced a Korean investigation into a massive data breach and pressed Washington on trade and commercial ties.

WASHINGTON — Coupang, which has accused Korean authorities of discriminating against U.S. companies over their investigation into a massive data breach, spent over a million dollars on lobbying the Trump administration and members of Congress, according to U.S. lobbying disclosure records.

Coupang is a U.S e-commerce company, founded by Korean American Bom Kim, whose operations are largely in Korea.

The company spent $1.28 million on lobbying in the second quarter of 2026, up $190,000 from the $1.09 million it spent in the first quarter. Coupang, which had spent about $500,000 each quarter on lobbying last year, doubled its spending after a data breach in November last year exposed the personal information of 33.7 million customers — the majority of Korea's population.

A review of lobbying reports filed by Coupang under the U.S. Lobbying Disclosure Act and examined by JoongAng Ilbo on Monday showed the company focused its lobbying efforts on issues closely aligned with President Donald Trump's priorities, including trade, the economy and immigration.

The government agencies listed in the filings included the Department of Commerce, the U.S. Trade Representative, the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Agriculture and the Small Business Administration.

Coupang said its lobbying efforts were aimed at “discussions regarding U.S. export promotion and efforts to increase trade and investment flows between countries in North America, Asia and Europe.”

The agenda aligns with Trump's push to expand U.S. exports, impose tariffs and encourage allies, including Korea, to make large scale investments in the United States.

Coupang also described the purpose of its lobbying of the Department of Agriculture in the filing.

“Discussions regarding expanded use of Coupang's digital, retail, and logistics offerings by American SMEs, large businesses and agricultural producers,” the company said.

Coupang's quarterly lobbying disclosure report made public on July 20 KANG TAE-HWA

With the U.S. midterm elections scheduled for November, Trump has made winning the support of farmers — a key voting bloc — a top political priority. The lobbying appears aimed at promoting the use of Coupang's distribution network to expand sales of U.S. agricultural products.

Coupang also lobbied the White House National Security Council and members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

It stated the purpose as discussions to “strengthen economic and commercial ties between the United States and allied countries like Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Britain and the European Union.”

Although the filings do not spell out the details, the lobbying appears intended to cast Korea's investigation into the data breach as discrimination against a U.S. company, at a time when Washington has been sharply criticizing Europe's digital regulations.

The disclosures also indicate that Coupang targeted some of Congress' most prominent Korea-friendly lawmakers. The filings referenced two pieces of legislation: the United States-Japan-Republic of Korea Trilateral Cooperation Act (H.R. 3429) and the Partner with Korea Act (H.R. 4687).

The bills were introduced by Reps. Ami Bera and Young Kim, respectively, both of whom are widely regarded as leading advocates of stronger U.S.-Korea ties in the House of Representatives.





BY KANG TAE-HWA [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]