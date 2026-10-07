Corporations' excess funds hit record $50.1 billion in Q2 on robust chip exports

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Korea FDI notifications rise 10.8% in Q3 on chip, AI demand
Foreign direct investment notifications rose 10.8% to $22.9 billion in the third quarter, fueled by demand for semiconductors and AI infrastructure equipment.
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Global investment banks raise Korea's growth outlook on chip boom
The median growth forecast by major foreign institutions for 2026 was raised to 3.5 percent in September from 3.3 percent in August.
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Foreign reserves snap 3-month rise in September
Korea’s foreign reserves dropped $1.72 billion in September as foreign currency assets and deposits declined, the Bank of Korea said.
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Samsung, SK hynix cash fuels apartment prices in Gyeonggi semiconductor belt despite tougher housing rules
Home prices in southern Gyeonggi are climbing again as limited supply and employee financing outweigh tighter regulations.