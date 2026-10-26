Corporate direct financing up in September on increased debt sales

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Taihan Cable's unit wins cable system order in Germany
Taihan Cable’s Netherlands unit will supply a 380-kilovolt underground power cable system for a German network operator.
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Kospi opens higher on Wall Street gains, renewed AI optimism
Stocks jumped at the open after Wall Street gains, upbeat AI sentiment and falling oil prices lifted investor confidence.
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Knowing how to use AI isn't enough. Companies want employees who can check its work.
Companies are looking for candidates who can use AI naturally but can still verify its output; in other words, they want people who can think for themselves rather than outsource their judgment to AI.
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K-content had a record $15 billion in exports. So why aren't producers making any money?
Korean film and TV production companies said fixed margins and lost IP rights from broadcasters and platforms leave them with scant returns on global hits, forcing many to operate at a loss.