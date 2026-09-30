Corporate direct financing down for seventh straight month due to decreased stock, debt sale

Read more
-
Kospi opens higher on overnight gains in U.S. semiconductor shares
The Kospi gained 80.46 points, or 1.17 percent, to 6,951.27.
-
Kosdaq to operate under two-tier system next year in bid to reinvigorate secondary bourse
A senior executive at the Korea Exchange said the market operator will implement the change to boost investor confidence.
-
Kospi falls for second day as oil surge revives inflation fears
Seoul stocks slipped as foreign selling, higher crude prices and rising U.S. Treasury yields weakened investor appetite.
-
Do good or make money? Impact investing asks, 'Why not both?'
Korea is seeing a dramatic rise in funding for startups that tackle societal challenges while still delivering competitive returns.