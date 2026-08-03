Corporate direct financing dips almost 16% in first half of year on decreased debt sales

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Companies raised a combined 126.58 trillion won ($88.5 billion) from January through June, down 23.36 trillion won, or 15.6 percent, from a year earlier

Corporate direct financing fell sharply in the first half of the year from the previous year due to a decrease in bond sales, data showed on Tuesday.

Local companies raised a combined 126.58 trillion won ($88.5 billion) from January through June by selling stocks and bonds, down 23.36 trillion won, or 15.6 percent, from a year earlier, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

Stock sales fell by 1.26 trillion won to 2.98 trillion won in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2025, and corporate bond sales fell 22.1 trillion won, or 15.2 percent, to 123.59 trillion won from a year earlier.

The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 757.24 trillion won as of the end of June, an increase of 37.25 trillion won, or 5.1 percent, compared to last year, the latest findings showed.





Yonhap