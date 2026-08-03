Corporate direct financing dips almost 16% in first half of year on decreased debt sales

Read more
-
Kospi opens higher after overnight rebound on Wall Street
After opening 1.5 percent higher, the benchmark Kospi rose 48 points, or 0.77 percent, to 6,305.45 as of 9:15 a.m.
-
Consumer prices rise 2.8% in July due to high oil costs
According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the increase slowed from the 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent on-year growths in May and June, respectively.
-
Make it here, pay less tax: Gov't unveils production credit for chips, batteries
A 2026 tax package gives domestic production credits for chips, batteries and other key sectors while creating a Korea-only investment account with unlimited tax-free dividend and interest income.
-
Korea tax overhaul targets high-value homes, encourages local production
The government proposed cutting tax breaks for expensive homes while expanding incentives for domestic production in key supply chain and strategic sectors.