Cool streets, steep rents

People gather in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul on Nov. 16. Rent for medium- and large-sized commercial buildings in the tourist hotspots of Myeongdong and Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul rose 18.84 percent and 12.41 percent, respectively, in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to the Korea Real Estate Board. NEWS1

People gather in the Myeongdong area of central Seoul on Nov. 16. Rent for medium- and large-sized commercial buildings in the tourist hotspots of Myeongdong and the Ttukseon area, including Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul rose 18.84 percent and 12.41 percent, respectively, in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to the Korea Real Estate Board. They were followed by Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul at 4.83 percent and the Hongdae and Hapjeong areas in western Seoul at 4.41 percent. Rents are increasing as Korea welcomes more inbound tourists, with visitors increasing 21.5 percent from January to September compared to the same period last year.