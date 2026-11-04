Convenience stores turn Pepero Day into a character merch showdown

Chains are rolling out Pokémon, Tamagotchi, Sanrio and other collaborations as they compete for sales on one of the year’s biggest retail days.

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빼뺴로데이를 맞아 편의점에서 내놓은 상품들. 왼쪽은 CU에서 판매하는 다마고치를 비롯한 캐릭터 협업 상품. 오른쪽은 GS25에서 내놓은 호빵맨·짱구 콜라보 빼빼로. 사진 각사
Convenience store chain CU, left, and GS25 release exclusive merch for Pepero Day, which falls annually on Nov. 11.

Korea’s convenience stores are pulling out all the stops for Pepero Day, rolling out everything from Tamagotchi toys and character-themed merch to tote bags and even cameras as they battle for a slice of one of the year’s biggest retail days.

Pepero Day falls annually on Nov. 11, as the date written in numerical form — 11.11 — resembles the stick-shaped snack. People, especially but not limited to younger people, customarily celebrate the occasion by giving Pepero to friends and loved ones.

Convenience store CU released Tamagotchi products for Pepero Day, along with fleece blankets, yoga mats, mugs and tumblers as themed merchandise. The chain is centering this year’s Pepero Day campaign on Pokémon and Tamagotchi.

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GS25 is focusing on practical items, such as Pepero sets packaged with an Anpanman tape-measure keychain, a TV cartoon “Crayon Shin-chan” (1992-) themed film camera, a shopping bag and a tissue case.

7-Eleven is selling Pepero gift sets paired with items including wrist-strap pouches, drawstring backpacks and insulated bags.

Character collaborations have become another key battleground. CU teamed up with Pokémon, GS25 with Anpanman and “Crayon Shin-chan.”

7-Eleven teamed up with Sanrio to introduce products featuring characters such as Kuromi, along with Zo & Friends, a character brand created by K-pop star G-Dragon and IPX, formerly known as Line Friends.

빼빼로데이를 맞아 편의점이 다양한 캐릭터와 협업한 제품을 선보이고, 관련 팝업 스토어도 열고 있다. 왼쪽은 세븐일레븐이 잠실 롯데월드몰에서 11일까지 여는 ‘세븐일레븐X조앤프렌즈 빼빼로데이 팝업스토어’. 오른쪽은 이마트24가 웹툰 ‘재혼황후’와 협업해 내놓은 상품들. 사진 각사
Shoppers browse Pepero gift sets and character-themed merchandise at 7-Eleven's pop-up store in southern Seoul, left, and exclusive Pepero packaging featuring characters from Naver Webtoon series "The Remarried Empress" (2019-26) released by Emart24 are displayed.

Emart24 released exclusive Pepero packaging that features characters from the Naver Webtoon series “The Remarried Empress” (2019-26), which will be released as a live-action TV series on Disney+ on Nov. 4.

The collaborations now extend beyond packaging to pop-up stores and other interactive experiences.

CU is operating a Pokémon-themed store at its Seongsu Dessert Park branch in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul and a Tamagotchi pop-up at its AK & Hongdae branch in Mapo District, western Seoul.

7-Eleven is running a “7-Eleven X Zo & Friends Pepero Day” pop-up at Lotte World Mall in Songpa District, southern Seoul through Nov. 11.

Retailers are also targeting customers who may not particularly like Pepero but still want to take part in the occasion.

빼빼로 고르는 시민들 (서울=연합뉴스) 진연수 기자 = 빼빼로데이인 11일 서울 시내 한 대형마트에서 시민들이 빼빼로 상품을 고르고 있다. 2025.11.11 jin90@yna.co.kr/2025-11-11 14:32:50/
Shoppers browse Pepero snacks and gift sets for Pepero Day at a grocery store in Seoul on Nov. 11, 2025.

Emart24 is offering buy-one-get-one-free and buy-two-get-one-free promotions throughout November on around 180 products spanning cookies, chocolate, gummies and candy.

The intense competition reflects Pepero Day’s outsized importance to convenience store sales.

GS25 found that last year’s Pepero Day generated the chain’s highest daily sales of the year, with revenue 30 percent higher than the chain's average daily sales.

Sales of differentiated products have been particularly strong.

At CU, Pepero Day-related sales from Nov. 1 to 11, 2025 rose 32.4 percent from a year earlier. Sales of products made in collaboration with characters and brands jumped 55 percent to a record high.

“Unlike other occasions that tend to target a particular age group or gender, Pepero Day is a day when people of all ages exchange gifts with friends and colleagues, so demand remains high and it still has strong marketing value,” a convenience store industry source said.


BY KANG BO-HYUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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