Convenience stores turn Pepero Day into a character merch showdown

Convenience store chain CU, left, and GS25 release exclusive merch for Pepero Day, which falls annually on Nov. 11. CU, GS25

Chains are rolling out Pokémon, Tamagotchi, Sanrio and other collaborations as they compete for sales on one of the year’s biggest retail days.

Korea’s convenience stores are pulling out all the stops for Pepero Day, rolling out everything from Tamagotchi toys and character-themed merch to tote bags and even cameras as they battle for a slice of one of the year’s biggest retail days.

Pepero Day falls annually on Nov. 11, as the date written in numerical form — 11.11 — resembles the stick-shaped snack. People, especially but not limited to younger people, customarily celebrate the occasion by giving Pepero to friends and loved ones.

Convenience store CU released Tamagotchi products for Pepero Day, along with fleece blankets, yoga mats, mugs and tumblers as themed merchandise. The chain is centering this year’s Pepero Day campaign on Pokémon and Tamagotchi.

GS25 is focusing on practical items, such as Pepero sets packaged with an Anpanman tape-measure keychain, a TV cartoon “Crayon Shin-chan” (1992-) themed film camera, a shopping bag and a tissue case.

7-Eleven is selling Pepero gift sets paired with items including wrist-strap pouches, drawstring backpacks and insulated bags.

Character collaborations have become another key battleground. CU teamed up with Pokémon, GS25 with Anpanman and “Crayon Shin-chan.”

7-Eleven teamed up with Sanrio to introduce products featuring characters such as Kuromi, along with Zo & Friends, a character brand created by K-pop star G-Dragon and IPX, formerly known as Line Friends.

Shoppers browse Pepero gift sets and character-themed merchandise at 7-Eleven's pop-up store in southern Seoul, left, and exclusive Pepero packaging featuring characters from Naver Webtoon series "The Remarried Empress" (2019-26) released by Emart24 are displayed. 7-ELEVEN, EMART24

Emart24 released exclusive Pepero packaging that features characters from the Naver Webtoon series “The Remarried Empress” (2019-26), which will be released as a live-action TV series on Disney+ on Nov. 4.

The collaborations now extend beyond packaging to pop-up stores and other interactive experiences.

CU is operating a Pokémon-themed store at its Seongsu Dessert Park branch in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul and a Tamagotchi pop-up at its AK & Hongdae branch in Mapo District, western Seoul.

7-Eleven is running a “7-Eleven X Zo & Friends Pepero Day” pop-up at Lotte World Mall in Songpa District, southern Seoul through Nov. 11.

Retailers are also targeting customers who may not particularly like Pepero but still want to take part in the occasion.

Shoppers browse Pepero snacks and gift sets for Pepero Day at a grocery store in Seoul on Nov. 11, 2025. YONHAP

Emart24 is offering buy-one-get-one-free and buy-two-get-one-free promotions throughout November on around 180 products spanning cookies, chocolate, gummies and candy.

The intense competition reflects Pepero Day’s outsized importance to convenience store sales.

GS25 found that last year’s Pepero Day generated the chain’s highest daily sales of the year, with revenue 30 percent higher than the chain's average daily sales.

Sales of differentiated products have been particularly strong.

At CU, Pepero Day-related sales from Nov. 1 to 11, 2025 rose 32.4 percent from a year earlier. Sales of products made in collaboration with characters and brands jumped 55 percent to a record high.

“Unlike other occasions that tend to target a particular age group or gender, Pepero Day is a day when people of all ages exchange gifts with friends and colleagues, so demand remains high and it still has strong marketing value,” a convenience store industry source said.





BY KANG BO-HYUN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]