Convenience stores take a slice out of Korea’s pizza market 

The robot arm section for Gopizza at GS25 Groundblue49 branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, in 2024 is shown. Now the robot is gone from the venue. SCREEN CAPTURE

In Korea, pizza has traditionally been a party food — a large pie ordered whole and shared among family, friends, or coworkers. But as more people live alone, that's starting to shift: consumers are increasingly turning to smaller, cheaper pizzas sold at convenience stores, a trend that has also caught on with foreign tourists.

Unlike the large, topping-heavy pies sold by major chains, these convenience-store pizzas are sized for one person — a smaller portion at a fraction of the price. A whole pizza from a major franchise costs upwards of 20,000 won ($14.20).

The appeal of smaller portions is also evident on Danggeun Market, a hyperlocal marketplace app best known for secondhand goods, where users post offers to split buy-one-get-one pizza deals with neighbors rather than end up with more pizza than they can eat.









Single-person households now number 8.24 million, or 36.6 percent of all households — the highest share on record, according to the 2025 Population and Housing Census (register-based method) released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics in July.

Convenience stores have leaned into that shift, rolling out solo-sized meals — pizza included. About 1,250 GS25 outlets now bake single-serving pizzas to order, priced at around 7,000 won and served within five to ten minutes.

To some international visitors, the format is unfamiliar. "It is certainly new," said Yandel Martinez, 54, from New York. "The idea of a one-man pizza sold at a convenience store is something I only saw in Korea." In the United States, pizza is generally sold by the slice — cut from a large pie — rather than as an individually baked personal pizza made to order.

That's not to say small-format pizza is unheard of in the U.S. Casey's General Stores, a Midwest convenience chain, ranks as the country's fifth-largest pizza brand and sells more individual slices than whole pies two-to-one; 7-Eleven has baked pizza in-store since 2008 and markets a personal-size option alongside slices.

But what's rare in the United States is what's become standard in Korea: a fresh, individually baked pizza produced automatically, without a chef, inside an ordinary corner store.

A self checkout section for Gopizza at GS25 Groundblue49 branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 16 KIM MIN-YOUNG

Rapid network expansion

Over the past two years, Korean convenience stores have successfully established one of the nation's most extensive pizza networks, thriving on a business model that standard franchises simply cannot sustain. In May 2024, GS25, a major convenience chain boasting around 18,000 outlets, teamed up with GoPizza, a 2016 food truck startup that invented a compact automated oven.

By June 2026, their joint venture expanded to 1,083 locations, surpassing the 1,000-store milestone in under a year.

“GS25 has partnered with the single-serving pizza brand GoPizza to offer it as a strategic food item since May 2024,” a GS25 spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Tuesday. “There are currently about 1,250 GoPizza specialty stores.”

“This year we carried out a product renewal improving the dough and toppings, strengthening taste and quality,” the spokesperson said. “Combined with various delivery and pickup promotions, and demand for pizza that can be enjoyed conveniently at a relatively reasonable price as restaurant pizza prices have risen, sales have grown significantly.”

Even earlier, in October 2024, their 1,043 participating stores roughly equaled the total number of branches operated by Korea's three biggest traditional pizza franchises combined. This expansion mirrored a broader surge in ready-to-eat meals, with GS25 experiencing a 23.9 percent jump in prepared food revenue in 2025, followed by a 19.2 percent increase through the first five months of 2026.

Specialty stores are fitted with compact ovens that bake to order. “Pizza is baked on the spot once a customer orders and served within about five minutes,” the GS25 spokesperson said. “It is a portion suited to one or two people, priced at around 7,000 won per pizza.” That is roughly a third of the price of a standard pie from a franchise chain.

GoPizza's menu goes smaller still. "GoPizza Grab, the smallest item on the menu, was designed to be eaten easily while carrying it or on the move," the spokesperson said. "It is a round pizza similar in size to a single slice of regular pizza." A separate collaboration with the delivery app Baemin, launched in February, offered single-serving margherita and gorgonzola pizzas at 5,900 won, discounted to 3,900 won during promotions.

A GS25 store GSRETAIL

The stagnant traditional market

Meanwhile, the foundational pizza market has hit a wall. Korea's franchise pizza sector has hovered around 1 trillion won since the early 2020s, according to Euromonitor. Industry reports attribute this stagnation largely to the growing popularity of supermarket frozen pizzas and surging operational costs, including higher wages, delivery app commissions, and increased prices for cheese and wheat following the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, delivery apps have put pizza in direct price competition with cheaper options — fried chicken, burgers — by listing them side by side on the same interface, something a paper delivery menu never forced on customers. Conventional pizzerias are burdened with high rent, specialized labor, and dedicated delivery systems tied to a single food category, making it impossible for them to offer a 3,900 won item.

Convenience stores, on the other hand, can easily introduce pizza at a low cost by leveraging their existing real estate, steady customer flow, and staff. Consequently, the traditional franchise industry is contracting. In 2024, standard pizza shops decreased by 1.3 percent to 7,986 locations, with a closure rate of 12.3 percent outpacing new openings at 11.7 percent.

Pizza brand growth lagged at 5.0 percent in 2025, well below the 10.3 percent average across dining categories. Even former industry titan Mr. Pizza has suffered operating losses annually since 2017, with its 2024 revenue plunging 21.2 percent to 14.1 billion won.

Models pose with Domino’s Pizza’s new “American Classics” pizzas to promote the launch of the products. DOMINO'S PIZZA

Expanding beyond foot traffic

The physical footprint of these stores is only part of the story. “The share of sales through quick commerce has risen to about 45 percent,” the GS25 spokesperson said, up from roughly 40 percent in February.

This represents a massive paradigm shift, as GS25's quick commerce revenue skyrocketed by 64.3 percent in 2025, prompting the company to actively design products exclusively for delivery channels rather than simply listing current in-store inventory online.

Traditional pizzerias are no longer just competing with pizza sold over a convenience store counter — they're competing with a delivery operation already running in more than 1,000 of GS25's roughly 18,000 stores, with plenty of room left to expand.

A Pizza Hut store in Seoul. YONHAP

The true casualty of this market shift is the expensive, larger delivery pizza. Convenience stores didn't kill the pizza market entirely. They took the single-serving segment that traditional franchises needed for their own future growth.

What that segment actually looks like is smaller than the store count suggests. “Average sales per store come to about four pizzas a day,” the GS25 spokesperson said.

By that measure the Insadong-gil outlet, where an employee estimated two or three, is not an outlier but slightly below a modest norm. The network sells perhaps 5,000 pizzas a day nationwide, a figure a single busy franchise district could match.

That is the model. The convenience store does not need pizza to be a destination purchase at any one location. It needs it to sell four a day, everywhere, from equipment that was going to be sitting there regardless.





BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [kim.minyoung5@joongang.co.kr]