Container shipping costs to Middle East down, to U.S. up in October

he photo shows shipping containers stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Sept. 6. YONHAP

Container rates from Korea fell for the Middle East and European Union in October, while costs to both U.S. coasts rose.

Container shipping costs from Korea to the Middle East fell on month in October, while those to the United States rose, the customs agency said Monday.

The average shipping charge for a 40-foot container from Korea to the Middle East fell 4.2 percent from a month earlier to 8.63 million won ($6,460) in October, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

The figure had been rising since March before beginning to fluctuate in August.

The average shipping charge for containers bound for the U.S. West Coast edged up 0.01 percent to 9.37 million won, while that for containers bound for the East Coast rose 1.2 percent to 9.45 million won.

Shipping costs to the European Union, meanwhile, dropped 9.2 percent to 4.54 million won.

The figures include freight rates, commissions and other charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.





Yonhap