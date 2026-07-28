Consumer sentiment rises for third month in July despite inflation, volatile stock market

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Semiconductors made up more than 10 percent of Korea's manufacturing output in 2024: BOK
A Bank of Korea report said semiconductors made up 10.1 percent of manufacturing output in 2024, overtaking steel for the first time as AI-driven demand continued to surge.
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Lee orders retention of oil price caps, related measures until volatility recedes
President Lee Jae Myung's remarks came after the renewed conflict in the Middle East pushed global oil prices to around $100 per barrel for the first time since May.
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OECD reports that moving to Seoul no longer guarantees upward mobility for young Koreans
While their income is comparatively higher, young people who move closer to the capital still find it difficult to end up better off than their parents, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
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Tax-haunted houses
Property listings cover a window of a real estate office in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 26.