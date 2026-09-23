Consumer sentiment rebounds in September on eased market woes, sound economic data

A shopper is seen at a supermarket in Seoul on Sept. 20. YONHAP

Korea’s consumer sentiment index rose to 106.6 in September as calmer stock markets and solid economic data lifted income expectations.

Consumer sentiment rebounded in September as the local stock market showed signs of stabilization amid sound economic data, the central bank said Wednesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index stood at 106.6 this month, up 2.1 points from August, according to a survey by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists, while a figure below 100 suggests the opposite.

"As the stock market reduced its volatile movement, expectations run high that sound economic conditions would improve income," the BOK said.

The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions came in at 83 in September, up 4 points from a month earlier.

The index for people's outlook for future economic conditions also rose 1 point to 90 over the same period.





Yonhap