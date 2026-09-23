Consumer sentiment rebounds in September on eased market woes, sound economic data

Read more
-
ADB lifts Korea growth outlook to 3.2 percent on AI exports
The Asian Development Bank raised Korea's 2026 growth forecast to 3.2 percent, citing surging AI chip exports, strong corporate earnings and fiscal support.
-
Kospi extend gains as AI optimism lifts chip shares
The Kospi rose for a third session as Samsung Electronics advanced on renewed AI enthusiasm, while the won strengthened against the dollar.
-
Kospi opens sharply higher on chip gains amid revived AI hopes
Seoul stocks opened 2.2 percent higher Tuesday as AI-linked tech gains, lower oil prices and softer bond yields boosted investor sentiment.
-
Six in 10 Korean job seekers delay full-time applications for internships, boot camps
Nearly six in 10 job seekers postpone full-time applications for internships or boot camps as companies increasingly hire candidates with role-specific experience.