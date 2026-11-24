A customer looks at fruits displayed in a retail market in Seoul on Nov. 20. YONHAP

Korea’s consumer sentiment index fell for a second straight month in November as a stock market correction and higher lending rates weakened household confidence, the Bank of Korea said.

Consumer sentiment fell for the second consecutive month in November due mainly to a stock market correction and higher interest rates, the central bank said Tuesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index stood at 103.1 this month, down 2.3 points from October, according to a survey by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists, while a figure below 100 suggests the opposite.

"Pessimistic outlooks increased as the stock market correction and rising lending rates weighed heavily on consumer sentiment," the BOK said.

The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions came in at 78 in November, down 4 points from a month earlier.

The index for people's outlook for future economic conditions also fell 2 points to 86 over the same period.

The benchmark Kospi dropped 15 percent in the first three weeks of November on escalating concerns about the profitability of large-scale AI infrastructure investment after the U.S. midterm elections.

The BOK survey was carried out on 2,500 households from Nov. 9 to 16.





Yonhap