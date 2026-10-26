Consumer sentiment drops in October on stock market correction, Middle East tensions

Korea's consumer sentiment fell in October as a sharp Kospi correction and prolonged Middle East tensions darkened economic expectations.

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홈플러스 재개장. 계산 대기 인파 (서울=연합뉴스) 이진욱 기자 = 임시휴업에 들어갔던 홈플러스 67개 점포가 정식으로 재개장한 13일 서울 시내 한 홈플러스 매장에서 시민들이 물품을 구입한 뒤 계산을 위해 대기하고 있다. 2026.8.13 cityboy@yna.co.kr/2026-08-13 14:32:29/
Shoppers wait in line to pay for their purchases at a Homeplus store in Seoul on Aug. 13.

Consumer sentiment fell in October due mainly to a stock market correction and prolonged Middle East tensions, the central bank said Tuesday.

The composite consumer sentiment index stood at 105.4 this month, down 1.2 points from September, according to a survey by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists, while a figure below 100 suggests the opposite.

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"Pessimistic outlooks increased as the stock market correction and extended military tensions in the Middle East weighed heavily on consumer sentiment," the BOK said.

The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions came in at 82 in October, down 1 point from a month earlier.

The index for people's outlook for future economic conditions also fell 2 points to 88 over the same period.

The Kospi dropped 15.7 percent in the first three weeks of October on renewed concerns about the future of large-scale AI infrastructure investment.

The BOK survey was conducted among 2,500 households from Oct. 13 to 20.


Yonhap

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