Consumer sentiment drops in October on stock market correction, Middle East tensions

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Kospi opens higher on Wall Street gains, renewed AI optimism
Stocks jumped at the open after Wall Street gains, upbeat AI sentiment and falling oil prices lifted investor confidence.
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New institute seeks unified rules for Korea’s expanding crypto market
The Seoul Crypto Institute will launch with a seminar aimed at closing regulatory gaps in digital assets, stablecoins and tokenized markets.
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Kospi falls 1.46% before Samsung, SK hynix earnings
Korea's Kospi fell 1.46% as investors awaited Samsung Electronics and SK hynix earnings. The won strengthened against the U.S. dollar.
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Won’s trade-weighted value hits two-year high
The Korean won’s nominal effective exchange rate reached its strongest level in about two years as it gained against the U.S. dollar.