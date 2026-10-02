Consumer prices up 2.9% in September

Read more
-
OECD backs Korea’s chip-funded Future Fund
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) chief economist called Korea’s plan to invest semiconductor tax windfalls in long-term growth a wise policy choice.
-
Sober briefing vs. raucous rally: Korea, U.S. remain at odds over Alaska LNG project
The sense of celebration in the Oval Office was contrasted by a subdued explanation in Seoul, with the industry minister striking a prudent tone.
-
Seoul, Washington formalize plans for three U.S. investment projects in joint statement
The two sides outlined investment plans expected to top $200 billion in a move widely considered a concession on Korea’s part.
-
Foreign currency deposits rise to record high of $140.6 billion in August
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents stood at $140.6 billion at the end of August, up $12.3 billion from a month earlier.