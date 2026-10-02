Consumer prices up 2.9% in September

A Ministry of Data and Statistics official briefs about September consumer prices on Oct. 2. YONHAP

Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in September, easing from August as falling farm prices partly offset sharply higher petroleum costs.

Korea's consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in September from a year earlier, data showed Friday, with energy costs remaining elevated while prices of agricultural goods declined.

According to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics, consumer price growth returned to 2 percent levels in September.

The consumer price increase came to 2.8 percent in July and 3.1 percent in August.

The latest report was released at a time when prices of petroleum products remained elevated amid the prolonged geopolitical tension in the Middle East, rising 14.8 percent on year in September.

In detail, diesel prices rose sharply by 20 percent, and gasoline prices shot up 11.8 percent.

Korea relies heavily on imports to meet its energy needs.

The government, meanwhile, said the fuel price cap currently in place is estimated to have limited the overall increase in consumer prices by 0.6 percentage point.

The report showed that prices of overall industrial products rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier in September.

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products, on the other hand, fell 0.3 percent, led by lower prices of napa cabbage and apples, which dropped 9.2 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

A person shops for fruits at a traditional market in Seoul on Sept. 23. YONHAP

The report showed that prices of domestically produced beef and pumpkins rose by 6.6 percent and 46.9 percent, respectively.

"Prices of agricultural products faced upward pressure in September, as the Chuseok holiday fell in October last year. But prices fell on year for two straight months on the back of the government's discount programs and supply expansion," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a separate report.

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products backtracked 2.6 percent on year in August.

Prices in the service sector rose 2.7 percent, led by higher insurance premiums and overseas package tour prices, which increased 13.4 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively.

Prices of electricity, gas and water rose 0.4 percent over the period.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also advanced 2.8 percent on year in September.





Yonhap