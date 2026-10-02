Consumer prices up 2.9% in September

Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in September, easing from August as falling farm prices partly offset sharply higher petroleum costs.

Published
소비자 물가상승률 2.9% (세종=연합뉴스) 김주성 기자 = 이두원 국가데이터처 경제동향통계심의관이 2일 세종시 정부세종청사에서 2026년 9월 소비자물가 동향에 관해 브리핑하고 있다. 지난달 소비자물가 상승률은 작년 동월보다 2.9% 상승했다. 2026.10.2 utzza@yna.co.kr/2026-10-02 09:19:40/
A Ministry of Data and Statistics official briefs about September consumer prices on Oct. 2.

Korea's consumer prices rose 2.9 percent in September from a year earlier, data showed Friday, with energy costs remaining elevated while prices of agricultural goods declined.

According to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics, consumer price growth returned to 2 percent levels in September.

The consumer price increase came to 2.8 percent in July and 3.1 percent in August.

Related Article

The latest report was released at a time when prices of petroleum products remained elevated amid the prolonged geopolitical tension in the Middle East, rising 14.8 percent on year in September.

In detail, diesel prices rose sharply by 20 percent, and gasoline prices shot up 11.8 percent.

Korea relies heavily on imports to meet its energy needs.

The government, meanwhile, said the fuel price cap currently in place is estimated to have limited the overall increase in consumer prices by 0.6 percentage point.

The report showed that prices of overall industrial products rose 4.2 percent from a year earlier in September.

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products, on the other hand, fell 0.3 percent, led by lower prices of napa cabbage and apples, which dropped 9.2 percent and 15.2 percent, respectively.

소득 개선 기대에 소비심리 다시 반등 (서울=연합뉴스) 진연수 기자 = 9월 소비심리가 한 달 만에 반등했다. 국내증시 변동폭이 축소된 가운데 양호한 실물경제 흐름에 힘입어 소득여건 개선 기대감이 높아진 영향으로 풀이된다. 한국은행이 23일 발표한 '소비자동향조사' 결과에 따르면 9월 소비자심리지수(CCSI)는 106.6으로 전월(104.5)보다 2.1포인트(p) 상승했다. 지수는 8월 2.3p 하락으로 방향을 바꿨다가 이달 다시 반등했다. 사진은 이날 서울 시내 전통시장에서 장 보는 시민 모습. 2026.9.23 jin90@yna.co.kr/2026-09-23 13:53:15/
A person shops for fruits at a traditional market in Seoul on Sept. 23.

The report showed that prices of domestically produced beef and pumpkins rose by 6.6 percent and 46.9 percent, respectively.

"Prices of agricultural products faced upward pressure in September, as the Chuseok holiday fell in October last year. But prices fell on year for two straight months on the back of the government's discount programs and supply expansion," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a separate report.

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products backtracked 2.6 percent on year in August.

Prices in the service sector rose 2.7 percent, led by higher insurance premiums and overseas package tour prices, which increased 13.4 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively.

Prices of electricity, gas and water rose 0.4 percent over the period.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also advanced 2.8 percent on year in September.


Yonhap

consumer price economy price business

Read more

See more articles