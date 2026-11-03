Consumer inflation expected to sit in high 2% range as Middle East uncertainties persist

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Fitch kicks off annual consultation with government to discuss sovereign credit rating
The reviews with the budget and unification ministries as well as the central bank will run through Thursday.
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Kospi slides at open 3.36% on concerns over AI infrastructure spending
The main bourse slid 196.71 points to 5,662.37 as of 9:15 a.m. after U.S. stocks closed mixed as investors focus on the midterms.
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Kospi jumps 2.2% as investors buy 'historic discount'
Korea’s benchmark index climbed 2.24 percent as institutional bargain hunters bought semiconductor shares, while the won weakened against the dollar.
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All in the timing? Korea’s T+1 stock settlement plan faces foreign investor concerns
Korea plans to move to next-day stock settlement in 2028, but overseas institutions are worried about time zone and currency hurdles.