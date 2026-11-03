Consumer inflation expected to sit in high 2% range as Middle East uncertainties persist

The Bank of Korea said cost-push and demand-pull pressures are likely to drive core inflation upward in November.

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9월 소비자물가 상승률 2.9%…신선식품지수 3.3% 하락 (서울=연합뉴스) 진연수 기자 = 지난달 소비자물가 상승률이 다시 2%대로 내려왔다. 추석을 맞아 과일 출하가 늘고 정부 할인 지원이 겹쳐 농산물 물가가 떨어졌지만 축·수산물 물가 상승 폭은 확대됐다. 국가데이터처가 2일 발표한 '9월 소비자물가 동향'에 따르면 지난달 소비자물가지수는 120.43(2020년=100)으로, 작년 동월보다 2.9% 상승했다. 품목별로 보면 농산물 물가가 1년 전보다 4.0% 하락해, 전체 물가의 기여도는 -0.17%p였다. 8월(-6.7%)보단 하락폭이 축소했다. 과실(과일) 물가가 10.9% 하락했고 채소는 0.0%를 기록했다. 사진은 이날 서울의 한 대형마트 농산물 판매대 모습. 2026.10.2 jin90@yna.co.kr/2026-10-02 12:56:38/
Shoppers browse the produce section at a supermarket in Seoul on Oct. 2.

Consumer prices are expected to rise into the high 2 percent range in November due to an upward trend in core inflation, the Bank of Korea said Tuesday.

"Consumer prices rose at a slower pace in October as shipments of agricultural products improved, but prices of private services and durable goods remained elevated," Deputy Gov. Lee Ji-ho said during a meeting to review inflation trends.

"In November, inflation is expected to remain in the high 2 percent range, affected by global oil prices and a continued upward trend in core inflation."

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Earlier in the day, government data showed that the country's consumer prices rose 2.8 percent last month from a year earlier, slowing from 2.9 percent in September and 3.1 percent in August.

The prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products fell 1.7 percent over the same period, while petroleum product prices advanced 14.9 percent on year.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 2.8 percent on year in October.

The BOK expected inflation to remain elevated due to both cost-push and demand-pull pressures amid lingering uncertainties in the Middle East.


Yonhap

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