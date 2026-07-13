Component prices rise again

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Shares nosedive almost 9% on tech losses amid Middle East tensions
Korean stocks tumbled after heavy sell-offs of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, as renewed Middle East tensions and market volatility pushed the won lower.
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Seoul jeweler accused of swindling customers out of 10 billion won
Police say a jewelry store owner in central Seoul defrauded customers of gold investments and informal savings contributions.
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Samsung union seeks say in Honam chip investment plan under revised labor law
The labor group says it will make the hub a key issue in next year’s bargaining, with a recent law expanding reasons for striking to working conditions.
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