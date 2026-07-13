Component prices rise again

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Entrance to a Samsung Electronics service center with Korean signs and posters in Seoul.
People stand in front of banners at a Samsung Electronics service center in Seoul on July 13. Samsung Electronics earlier this month raised the prices of repair parts and materials supplied to service centers, marking the second increase this year amid soaring component costs.

People stand in front of banners at a Samsung Electronics service center in Seoul on July 13. Samsung Electronics earlier this month raised the prices of repair parts and materials supplied to service centers, marking the second increase this year amid soaring component costs.

component costs business photo seoul repair parts service centers samsung electronics

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