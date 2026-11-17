Motorists fill up at a gas station in an expressway rest area in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 13. NEWS1

The first payouts are set to be announced, but the industry is already signaling that it is gearing up for a fight.

Korean oil refiners will learn early next month how much the government plans to pay them for their losses under the oil price cap, but the two sides are far apart on how to calculate it.

The price cap, which limits what refiners can charge gas stations and other suppliers, took effect on March 13 as an emergency measure after war broke out in the Middle East. The first settlement has taken nine months to emerge.

A settlement committee of experts will soon calculate each refiner’s losses from March 13 to the end of June, government and industry sources said Monday. It will then submit compensation recommendations to the government. After months of heated debate, committee members reportedly reached a consensus on how to calculate costs, but an announcement is only a small step toward a conclusion.

The committee is an advisory body with no legal authority, so the government will make the final decision on whether to accept its recommendations.

The industry is already signaling that it will find it hard to accept the figures the government ultimately adopts. The government plans to base compensation on cost: what refiners paid for crude oil plus production and sales costs and a reasonable margin.

Domestic supply prices are pegged to the Mean of Platts Singapore, the benchmark for international product prices in Asia. Refiners argue that the government should therefore cover the gap between those international prices and the capped supply prices. The difference between the two methods is said to run to several trillion won.

Fuel prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on Nov. 15. NEWS1

Each refiner has 30 days after being notified of its settlement to file an objection, and the industry sees objections as inevitable.

“If we accept the government’s figures as they are when they fall far short of our actual losses, it could raise breach-of-trust issues,” an industry source said.

If the objections are rejected, the dispute could end in a lawsuit.

Even in court, the refiners’ chances are far from certain. The government’s notice on compensation requires that losses be calculated “including each refiner’s costs,” and the committee must set appropriate losses under that standard.

“Because the standard was set from the start, it will be hard for the committee to apply a different one at will,” another industry source said. “But the fact that the definition of ‘cost’ is unclear is a variable.”

Nor is an end to the cap itself in sight. The rules set no deadline and state only that the cap “must be abolished when it is deemed no longer necessary.” The government kept the cap frozen for another four weeks on Friday.

A sign displays fuel prices at a gas station in Seoul on Oct. 2. NEWS1

“Extending the oil price cap is still an unavoidable choice,” Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources Kim Jung-kwan wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Experts are urging the government to find an exit strategy that will not jolt the market.

“It would be desirable to differentiate by fuel type,” Yoo Seung-hoon, a professor in the Department of Future Energy Convergence at Seoul National University of Science and Technology, said. “Gasoline, which is heavily used for commuting and leisure, can come off the cap early. Diesel, a livelihood fuel for small business owners and working-class households, can be given more time. Kerosene, which is used for heating, can be phased out after the winter.”

“Rather than ending it all at once, lifting it in stages of one to two weeks would reduce the shock to the market,” Yoo added.





BY NA SANG-HYEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]