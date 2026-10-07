Columbia tops overseas schools for Korea’s chaebol families

Students walk on campus at Columbia University during the first day of the fall semester in New York City, on Sept. 2, 2025. REUTERS/YONHAP

A new report finds nearly all fourth- and fifth-generation members of Korea’s business families studied overseas, with Columbia University leading among foreign schools.

Nearly all fourth- and fifth-generation members of Korea's chaebol families have studied abroad, compared with just 5.9 percent of the founding generation, according to a report released Wednesday.

A chaebol is a corporate conglomerate that is often owned by families, with examples including the Samsung Group, the LG Group and the Hyundai Group.

CEO Score, a corporate data research firm, examined the educational backgrounds of 350 members of business owner families at 89 large business groups. Of the 49 fourth- and fifth-generation family members surveyed, 46 had studied abroad.

The share stood at 5.9 percent, or two of 34 people, among the first generation. It rose to 67.9 percent, or 76 of 112, among the second generation and 78.7 percent, or 122 of 155, among the third.

First- through third-generation family members often earned bachelor’s degrees at Korean universities before pursuing master’s or doctoral programs overseas, such as MBA programs.

The pattern changed among the fourth and fifth generations. Many began studying abroad while still minors or entered overseas universities for their undergraduate degrees. Of the 46 fourth- and fifth-generation family members with overseas study experience, 33, or 71.7 percent, began at the undergraduate level.

Among overseas universities, Columbia University in New York had the largest number of alumni from Korea’s major business families, with 22.

Its alumni include Shin Dong-bin, chairman of Lotte Group, who earned an MBA there; Lee Sun-ho, heir of CJ Group, who studied financial economics; Lee Hae-wook, chairman of DL Group, formally known as Daelim Group, who earned a master’s degree in applied statistics.

New York University graduates celebrate at Yankee Stadium in New York, on May 18, 2022. AP/YONHAP

New York University followed, with 18 alumni from major Korean business families.

They include Park Yong-sung, former chairman of Doosan Group, who earned an MBA; Park Gee-won, chairman of Doosan Enerbility, who also earned an MBA; Shin Joong-ha, the eldest son of Chair Sin Chang-hae of Kyobo Life Insurance.

Outside the United States, Tsinghua University in China and Keio University in Japan had the largest numbers, with four each.

Among Korean universities, Korea University ranked first with 54 members of major business families.

Its alumni include Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, who studied physics; Euisun Chung, executive chair of Hyundai Motor Group, who studied business administration; and Lee Jay-hyun, chairman of CJ Group, who studied law.

Main entrance of the Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul JOONGANG ILBO

Seoul National University followed with 50.

Its alumni include Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who studied East Asian history; Chung Mong-joon, chairman of the Asan Foundation, who studied economics; Kim Beom-su, founder of Kakao, who studied industrial engineering.

Yonsei University ranked next with 35.

Its alumni include Chung Ji-sun, chairman of Hyundai Department Store, who studied sociology; and Suh Kyung-bae, chairman of Amorepacific, who studied business administration.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]