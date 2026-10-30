Coffee shops or restaurants? Korea's cafes serve up more than just caffeine.

The exterior of a flagship store opened by Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. LIM SUN-YOUNG

Coffee chains in Korea, including Tim Hortons, Starbucks and Mega MGC Coffee, are adding full meals to attract customers amid rising lunch prices and intense competition.

At a store in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, freshly baked bread was turning golden brown in an oven inside an open kitchen on Thursday. Tables were laden with dishes ranging from pasta and bagel sandwiches to pork ribs.

Though it could easily be mistaken for a restaurant, the venue is actually Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons’ first flagship store in Korea.

Coffee shops in Korea are serving up more than just caffeine, with everything from pasta and pizza to fried chicken now on the menu. As dining costs rise and competition heats up, cafe chains are turning to full meals to win over hungry customers.

The shift reflects a combination of rising lunch prices, dubbed lunchflation, and efforts by coffee chains to survive in an increasingly competitive market.

The five major coffee franchises — Starbucks, Twosome Place, Tim Hortons, Mega MGC Coffee and Ediya Coffee — now offer a combined total of around 200 food items, according to industry sources on Thursday.

Tim Hortons has kitchens in all its stores, with more than 70 percent of its food menu prepared fresh upon order. The company says its Korean outlets offer a wider variety of food than those in overseas markets, including Canada, where the chain is headquartered.

“We expanded our menu to cater to Korean consumers who prefer having meals at cafes,” said An Tae-yeol, chief brand officer of BKR, which operates Tim Hortons in Korea. “We wanted customers to be able to enjoy a satisfying meal at any time of day, from breakfast to dinner.”

Bread bakes in an oven inside the open kitchen at a flagship store opened by Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. LIM SUN-YOUNG

The Seongsu flagship store, which spans two floors and covers 463 square meters (4,984 square feet), was designed around the natural scenery and village atmosphere of Banff, a popular tourist destination in Canada. Customers can dine in cabin-style seating areas while enjoying views of an artificial waterfall, a lake and canoes outside the store.

Other coffee brands are also expanding their meal offerings.

Mega MGC Coffee sells tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) and fried chicken, while Ediya Coffee offers fried rice and pizza-inspired rice cakes. Starbucks and Twosome Place, meanwhile, have diversified their selections of sandwiches and paninis.

The trend comes as consumers facing rising prices increasingly seek to combine a meal and coffee for around 10,000 won ($7.50). The growing number of single-person households and the popularity of “cagongjok” — people who spend long hours studying in cafes — have also fueled demand. Cagongjok is a portmanteau of the Korean words for cafe, studying (gongbu) and tribe (jok).

Tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) sold at Mega MGC Coffee MEGA MGC COFFEE

Starbucks' Beef Melt Baguette Sandwich STARBUCKS

For coffee chains operating in an increasingly saturated market, selling meals alongside beverages offers an opportunity to increase spending per customer and attract new customers.

The number of franchised coffee shops in Korea rose 63 percent from approximately 17,856 in 2020 to 29,101 last year, according to the Fair Trade Commission.

Expanded food menus are already proving to be a significant source of revenue growth.

Tim Hortons said its food sales jumped 80 percent from January to September compared to the same period last year. Mega MGC Coffee and Twosome Place also reported double-digit growth in food sales over the same period.

“As it becomes increasingly difficult to stay competitive by selling coffee alone, cafe chains are focusing on differentiating their food menus,” an industry source said.





BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



