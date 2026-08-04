Climate Ministry to cut regional industrial power rates

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Big fun with 'Teenieping'
Children pose for photos at a pop-up event at Starfield Coex Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, centered around characters from the popular animated children's show “Catch! Teenieping” (2020–) on Aug. 4.
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Curtain craze
A shopper strolls through a shades and blinds section at a large discount mart in Seoul on Aug. 4.
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Six pork suppliers indicted over alleged six-year price-fixing scheme
Prosecutors say suppliers colluded for years to raise pork prices at Emart by at least 20 percent, and also coordinated efforts to try to delete the evidence.
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Industry Ministry to ensure ‘swift implementation’ of 3 'megaprojects' through end of year
The government is aiming to make significant progress on the chip, physical AI and AI data center initiatives.