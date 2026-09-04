Climate Ministry plans to launch new consolidated energy firm next year

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Finance Ministry says state firms restructuring is about reform, not cost
The government says its plan to cut 109 state-run entities is a pre-emptive AI-era reform aimed at increasing efficiency.
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Shinsegae chairman attends U.S. AI, semiconductor Foundry School launch
Shinsegae chairman Chung Yong-jin attended the State Department’s Foundry School launch as the group expands its Korea-U.S. data center partnership.
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Seoul attracts 2.8 trillion won from 4 U.S. firms in chip, energy sectors
The investments will expand semiconductor, advanced materials and offshore wind projects across Korea.
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U.S. vice president warns against relying on 'brittle,' 'adversarial' countries for supply chains
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said companies investing and building in the United States will be rewarded as Washington seeks to reduce reliance on adversarial countries.