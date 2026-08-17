CJ Group sets goal of 12 trillion won in annual North American sales by 2028

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Seoul races to finalize $200 billion U.S. plan
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources is seeking to settle last-minute issues in a $200 billion U.S. investment plan amid mounting tariff pressure from Washington.
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Nvidia’s Madison Huang to visit LG Electronics’ robot hub
The senior director and daughter of CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to hold talks with senior management on partnerships on Tuesday.
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Samsung gives scholarships, expands support for science olympiad national team members
Samsung awarded medalists from international math, physics and biology olympiads while expanding its support for Korea's future science and engineering talent.
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Geoje shipyards tell workers to stay home amid record rainfall
Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries instructed their employees to stay home as a torrential downpour made roads impassable and prompted worksite damage checks.