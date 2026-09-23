Citibank Korea names Kim Kyoung-ho as finalist to run bank

Citibank Korea named Kim Kyoung-ho, its head of corporate banking for Korea, as its final candidate to lead the bank, it said on Wednesday.

The bank’s executive candidate recommendation committee put forth Kim as the next Citi country officer and banking head (CCOBH) of Korea after assessing his strategic vision, management capabilities, industry expertise and leadership, as well as his communication skills with internal and external stakeholders, Citibank Korea said.

Kim joined Citi in 2001 and has held leadership roles overseeing large corporate banking and financial institutions coverage. He has served as head of corporate banking for Korea since 2021.

His appointment is expected to take effect on Oct. 27, subject to approval by the board of directors and shareholders at a general meeting. Kim will succeed Yoon Myung-soon, who has served as Citi’s CCOBH of Korea since 2020 since 2020 and previously announced plans to step down when her term ends in October.





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]