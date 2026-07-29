Circuit breakers halt Kospi, Kosdaq for 2nd straight day as benchmark drops below 6,000

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Hong denies corporate card misuse after KFA records show 14 million won spent near home
The federation once again finds itself embroiled in a spending controversy over charges that may have violated relevant rules.
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ADOR reported to police over alleged leak of Hanni's visa information
A cultural critic filed a police complaint alleging ADOR unlawfully shared NewJeans member Hanni’s visa details with media during a contract dispute.
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Seoul weighs creating separate channel with Washington for warship request
U.S. President Donald Trump first asked President Lee Jae Myung whether Korea could build 10 U.S. warships in June, and Seoul is now reportedly considering using the request as leverage in broader stalled Korea-U.S. talks.
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Mounjaro tops 1.5 million prescriptions as young adult, teen use scales up
Use of the obesity drug has surged in Korea within 10 months of launch, with more than half of prescriptions going to patients in their 20s and 30s and teen use also climbing.