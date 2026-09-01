Chuseok bounty budgeting

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Hormuz shutdown reroutes Saudi crude, and Korean yards are booking the ships that carry it
Korean shipyards are seeing surging demand for Suezmax tankers as Saudi crude takes longer routes around the Strait of Hormuz.
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IMAX-imum audience
Christopher Nolan’s epic take on “The Odyssey” has drawn 941,000 IMAX viewers in Korea as total admissions in the country surpassed 9 million.
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Food delivery services drive 7.3 percent rise in online shopping sales in July
Korea’s online shopping sales rose to 25 trillion won in July, the second-highest total on record, with food delivery and food purchases playing a key role.
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China’s CXMT begins HBM3E production as chip battle with Korean powerhouses widens
With U.S. chip export restrictions, domestic demand amid the ongoing AI boom is fueling an internal push for advanced chips.