Chuseok bounty budgeting

The government will supply 13 key holiday foods at 1.6 times normal levels to help stabilize prices ahead of Chuseok.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published
People shop at a traditional market in Seoul on Sept. 1. Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the government has decided to supply 13 key holiday food items including apples, pears, pork, chestnuts, and red dates at 1.6 times the normal supply level to help stabilize prices.

People shop at a traditional market in Seoul on Sept. 1. Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, the government has decided to supply 13 key holiday food items including apples, pears, pork, chestnuts, and red dates at 1.6 times the normal supply level to help stabilize prices.

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