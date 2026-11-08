Chips meet cars: Samsung, Hyundai rev up future mobility ties with first group-wide gathering

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, right, and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung speak during the San Francisco AI Summit in San Francisco, on July 24. YONHAP

Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group will host their first group-wide event as their partnership expands across chips, EV batteries, software and connected cars.

Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor Group will hold their first group-wide exchange event on Monday as they deepen cooperation in future mobility.

The chip giant will invite key executives from Hyundai Motor and Kia for an “Appreciation Day” event at The Universe, Samsung Electronics’ employee training center in Yongin, Gyeonggi, industry sources said on Sunday.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman & CEO Jun Young-hyun and Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chair Chang Jae-hoon will lead the event. Around 170 guests, including company presidents, executives and their spouses, are expected to attend. The program will include a performance and dinner.

Samsung Electronics organized the event to thank Hyundai Motor Group for its business partnership. The two groups have worked together on automotive semiconductors, displays and electronic components. Their cooperation has since expanded to EV batteries, foundry services and software that links vehicles with home appliances.

One example is the GV90, a full-size electric SUV from Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury vehicle brand. The model is equipped with prismatic batteries supplied by Samsung SDI.

Samsung Electronics’ foundry business also won an order in 2025 to mass-produce an autonomous-driving chip developed by Hyundai Motor.

Thanks to the partnership, drivers can control Hyundai Motor and Kia vehicles from home through Samsung Electronics’ SmartThings platform. A Car-to-Home service launched in early 2026 also lets drivers remotely operate home appliances through their vehicle’s infotainment systems.

Samsung participants are expected to include Jun; Roh Tae-moon, president, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience Division at Samsung Electronics; Choi Joo-sun, president and CEO of Samsung SDI; Chang Duck-hyun, president and CEO of Samsung Electro-Mechanics; Lee Chung, president and CEO of Samsung Display.

Hyundai Motor Group attendees are expected to include José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor, and Manfred Harrer, president and head of the research and development division at Hyundai Motor Group.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]