Chipping away at labor regulations?

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Unions oppose Gwangju chip workweek exemption
Korea’s two biggest labor groups condemned a reported plan to ease 52-hour workweek rules for some semiconductor cluster employees in Gwangju and demanded talks with President Lee Jae Myung.
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Mega-special zone law needs a 52-hour workweek exemption (KOR)
A planned law for regional mega-special economic zones should include targeted relief from Korea’s 52-hour workweek cap to help strategic industries grow faster.
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Mega-special zone law needs a 52-hour workweek exemption
A planned law for regional mega-special economic zones should include targeted relief from Korea’s 52-hour workweek cap to help strategic industries grow faster.
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Three hurdles loom over the plan to bring chip plants to regions outside of Seoul
Plans to build semiconductor plants in the Jeolla region have turned into a symbol of the government's drive for balanced national development. But the projects must overcome three hurdles: securing talent, winning residents' consent and building supporting infrastructure.