Chipping away at labor regulations?

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon speaks at the government complex in Gwangju on July 30 YONHAP

Kim Young-hoon said the government will consult labor groups over a proposed Honam semiconductor bill amid union backlash to possible exemptions from the 52-hour workweek limit.

Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon pledged Wednesday to hold talks with labor groups over an envisioned special bill that would ease labor regulations at a planned semiconductor complex in the southwestern Honam region.

The legislative push has drawn strong backlash from the country's two major umbrella labor groups over plans to exempt certain workers from the country's 52-hour weekly work-hour limit in case they agree.

The umbrella unions have voiced opposition to the bill, arguing it would encourage overwork and create low-quality jobs.

"No government policy has been finalized regarding the mega cluster bill and [we] are now in the process of letting discussions mature," Kim said in a press conference, calling for a "rational alternative" through dialogue.



Yonhap