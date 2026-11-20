An electronic display board shows the Kospi closing down 5.21 percent at Hana Bank’s trading room in central Seoul on Nov. 20. YONHAP

Analysts see the Kospi’s drop below 5,000 as a buying opportunity for chip stocks despite persistent AI, inflation and export-control risks.

Chip stocks remain worth buying on dips, analysts say, viewing the Kospi’s levels around 5,000 as an attractive entry point even after Friday’s sharp sell-off. The index tumbled that day as investors dumped tech stocks, with even Anthropic’s blockbuster Nasdaq debut, seen as a barometer of investor confidence in AI, failing to lift sentiment. Both the Kospi and the Kosdaq plunged more than 5 percent during the session, as sharp declines in futures triggered sidecars that briefly suspended program selling on both markets.

The Kospi closed down 5.21 percent to end at 4,869.96. During trading, a sell-side sidecar was activated after the Kospi 200 Futures Index fell 5 percent or more for at least one minute.

The sell-off was concentrated largely in technology stocks, with Samsung Electronics falling 7.01 percent to 183,100 won ($137) and rival SK hynix declining 5.92 percent to 1.11 million won. Institutions and foreigners sold a net 951.33 billion won and 1.13 trillion won worth of stocks, respectively. Individuals bought a net 1.59 trillion won.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq tumbled 5.71 percent to close at 645.68, while a sell-side sidecar was also activated in the market. The dollar was quoted at 1,336.2 won per dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up from 1,330 won.

Friday’s slide followed a weak session on Wall Street, where all three major indexes closed lower as investors pulled money out of earlier AI winners such as Nvidia, Micron and AMD, with Anthropic’s IPO drawing AI investment capital away. In its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, Anthropic opened at $111.50 a share and closed at $97.17, up 17 percent from its IPO price of $83.

Ha Jang-kwon, a strategist at Hanwha Investment & Securities, said the brokerage is sticking with its buy-on-dips stance, seeing the Kospi’s levels around 5,000 as a buying opportunity. “Between Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, we favor SK hynix, which has already moved ahead with shareholder returns, while Samsung is expected to announce its shareholder return plan in January,” Ha said in a Friday report.

“Semiconductors, information technology hardware and insurance are our preferred sectors to play a potential market rebound, while we continue to favor secondary batteries and energy storage systems among themes linked to the [U.S.] Democratic Party,” he added.

“Korea’s investment appeal remains intact over the medium to long term, underpinned by corporate fundamentals, but market volatility could persist for the time being amid domestic and external uncertainties,” Samsung Securities said in a report Friday, advising investors to “maintain a cautious stance rather than aggressively increasing their exposure.”

The uncertainties cited by the brokerage include persistent concerns over the profitability of AI investments, the possibility of further Fed tightening amid sustained inflationary pressures and fears that tighter U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China could weigh on investor sentiment.

Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have halted chip shipments to Chinese customers following the U.S. tightening of export controls on China, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

The move follows an announcement Monday by the Bureau of Industry and Security, the U.S. Commerce Department agency responsible for regulating sensitive technology, that chipmakers using U.S. technology to produce advanced chips must obtain licenses to sell products ultimately destined for Chinese customers.

“Share prices are already discounting about 60 percent of 2027 earnings estimates,” said Ha. “The market-implied return on equity has fallen below even the trailing 12-month return on investment, a figure already confirmed by actual results. This is a signal typically seen only during the index's steepest drawdowns, making current levels a price to buy, not to sell.”





BY JIN MIN-JI [jin.minji@joongang.co.kr]