Chip rebound deepens Korea’s trade dependence

Korea’s trade exposure rose in 2024 as a strong semiconductor recovery boosted exports and reshaped industrial transactions, Bank of Korea data showed.

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평택항에 쌓여있는 컨테이너 (평택=연합뉴스) 홍기원 기자 = 우리나라 수출이 9월 초를 기점으로 지난해 연간 실적을 일찌감치 돌파하며 역대 최대 기록을 갈아치웠다. 산업통상부와 관세청은 5일 오후 1시 현재 올해 누적 수출액이 7천94억달러로 집계됐다고 밝혔다. 역대 최대였던 지난해 연간 전체 수출액(7천93억달러)을 117일 앞당겨 달성한 것이다. 사진은 6일 경기도 평택항에 컨테이너가 쌓여있는 모습. 2026.9.6 xanadu@yna.co.kr/2026-09-06 12:11:18/Media Only
Containers are stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 6.

Korean economy became more dependent on trade in 2024 amid a strong recovery in the chip industry, central bank data showed Monday.

The country's overall industrial transactions moved up 4.6 percent from a year earlier to 7,113.6 trillion won ($5.13 trillion) in 2024, according to the industrial input-output analysis report by the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Domestic output accounted for 85 percent of total industrial transactions in 2024, down 0.1 percentage point from a year earlier, while imports came to 15 percent, up 0.1 percentage point over the period.

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Of the total, external transactions involving both exports and imports accounted for 31.1 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from a year earlier, led by increased outbound shipments.

“In 2024, the semiconductor industry recovered from the previous year's slump and posted a strong rebound, significantly affecting the overall structure of the economy,” a BOK official said.


Yonhap

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