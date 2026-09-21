Chip rebound deepens Korea’s trade dependence

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Same price, less food: Restaurants quietly ration as costs rise
Rising ingredient costs are pushing restaurants to drop items, shrink servings and charge for once-free extras without raising menu prices.
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Child under 6 among minors reporting annual salaries over 100 million won, NHIS data shows
Nearly 2,000 people 18 years old or younger were registered as income-earning business representatives between 2021 and 2025.
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Exports up 78% in first 20 days of September on robust chip shipments
Korea's exports surged 78 percent in the first 20 days of September, led by a 259 percent jump in semiconductor shipments.
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Cramming in some extra coding: Job seekers turn to AI boot camps as hiring gets tougher
As entry-level hiring grows tougher, young Koreans are turning to intensive, government-backed coding programs to gain workplace-ready skills.