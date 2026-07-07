Chip cluster site scouting in Gwangju

Government officials visited a site near Gwangju Military Airport on July 7 to assess the proposed location for a semiconductor cluster.

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Government officials conduct an on-site inspection of the proposed semiconductor cluster location near Gwangju Military Airport at Gwangju, South Jeolla, on July 7.

Government officials conduct an on-site inspection of the proposed semiconductor cluster location near Gwangju Military Airport in Gwangju, South Jeolla, on July 7. 

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