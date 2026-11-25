Chinese battery makers including CATL are partnering with Korean materials suppliers and Western automakers to expand abroad as U.S. and European Union rules seek to reduce reliance on China-made EV batteries.

Chinese battery makers are increasingly forging partnerships with companies around the world as they seek to overcome efforts by major economies to reduce their dependence on Chinese-made batteries, namely by courting Korean battery materials suppliers and leveraging the brands of U.S. and European automakers to expand their reach.

On Nov. 18, Posco Group recently signed a long-term contract to supply lithium — a key raw material for lithium-ion batteries — for EV batteries to China's CATL, the world's largest battery maker, from 2026 to 2028 and has begun deliveries.

This marks the first time Posco has supplied lithium to a Chinese battery manufacturer.

Korean electrolyte producer Enchem has agreed to supply 350,000 tons of electrolyte to CATL through 2030, while Solus Advanced Materials is supplying copper foil produced at its Hungarian plant to CATL's European factories. Korean cathode and anode materials manufacturers are also seeking to supply Chinese battery companies.

China has expanded its battery production capacity since the 2010s, backed by its vast domestic market and government support.

Six Chinese battery manufacturers, including CATL and BYD, accounted for 56.4 percent of the global EV battery market outside China from January to September this year, up 13.3 percentage points from 43.1 percent during the same period last year, according to market researcher SNE Research.

China has also established a virtual monopoly over the technology and materials supply chains for relatively inexpensive lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. But despite their dominance in battery manufacturing, Chinese companies are reaching beyond their established supply chains as the United States and Europe increasingly emphasize reducing their reliance on Chinese batteries.

The United States has implemented Prohibited Foreign Entity (PFE) regulations, which exclude companies from countries of concern, including China, and businesses under their influence from eligibility for the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit. The restrictions will be tightened in stages to reduce the share of PFE-linked components and materials throughout the battery supply chain, including battery raw materials.





Chinese battery maker CATL CEO Robin Zeng speaks during company's Tech Day event, ahead of the Auto China show, in Beijing, China, on April 21. REUTERS/YONHAP





Bypassing via partnerships

CATL has found a way around these barriers by licensing its technology to U.S. automaker Ford. On Nov. 18, Ford announced that it had begun mass-producing and shipping batteries at its Michigan plant last month using CATL's LFP manufacturing technology — a destination the likes of which many onlookers wager that Korean-made battery materials and raw materials are likely to be used at.

In Europe, where the EV market is expanding rapidly, local battery production has become a key priority.

The European Commission proposed the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) in March, which would require EVs to contain a certain minimum proportion of European Union-made batteries and components to qualify for subsidies and public procurement benefits. The proposed legislation would also impose conditions on companies from countries accounting for more than 40 percent of global production capacity — effectively targeting China — when investing at least 100 million euros ($110 million) in the EU. Such companies would be required to establish joint ventures with local businesses or transfer technology.

The legislation is still undergoing the legislative process.

CATL and Gotion have already been expanding their European production bases through joint ventures with automakers such as Stellantis and Volkswagen. Their efforts could accelerate if the IAA takes effect, and their partnerships with Korean battery materials companies that have already established operations in Europe are part of the same strategy.

"If demand for non-Chinese suppliers increases in local markets, reaching out to non-Chinese companies that already have operations there is a rational strategy," an industry insider said.





Battery cells with the logo of LG Energy Solution are displayed at the company headquarters in Seoul on April 23, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

A win-lose for Korea

The issue is that the trend poses a challenge for Korea's three major battery manufacturers, because LG Energy Solution, SK On and Samsung SDI have sought to capitalize on U.S. restrictions against Chinese competitors as an opportunity to rebound, but Chinese companies' strategies to circumvent those restrictions could undermine their prospects.

The three Korean companies' combined share of the global electric vehicle battery market outside China fell from 38.2 percent to 26.5 percent in the January-to-September period compared with a year earlier.

The energy storage system (ESS) market, which Korea's three battery manufacturers are targeting as a new growth engine, may also not be immune to the growing competition as Ford plans to begin supplying ESS manufactured using CATL technology at its Kentucky plant in 2027.

One silver lining for Korean battery makers could be that security concerns could remain a significant obstacle for Chinese-made energy storage systems in North America.

"Energy storage systems used in artificial intelligence data centers retain detailed records of electricity consumption," an industry source said. "Security concerns are the biggest reason behind efforts to push Chinese-made energy storage systems out of North America."





BY SUK GYEONG-MIN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]