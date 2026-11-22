A Tesla Model Y EV is seen at the Tesla Gigafactory assembly line, during a government-organized visit, in Shanghai, China, 14 April 2026. EPA/YONHAP

China-built electric vehicles held 33.9 percent of Korea’s EV market in 2025, deepening the auto trade deficit and intensifying calls for domestic production incentives.

China-made cars accounted for a third of Korea’s EV market in 2025, up from just 1.1 percent in 2021. Only Mexico and Brazil saw larger gains among the world’s 10 biggest vehicle producers.

Korea's car trade deficit with China has nearly doubled this year as imports of China-made cars have surged. Korean automakers are seeking tax credits for domestic EV production ahead of a government support package due this month.

The share of Korea's EV market held by vehicles built in China rose by 32.8 percentage points, from 1.1 percent in 2021 to 33.9 percent in 2025, according to the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association and industry figures. The comparison uses production rankings from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

Mexico saw the largest increase, from zero to 90.7 percent. In Brazil, the share rose from 3.8 percent to 85.4 percent. Both countries had small EV markets in 2021 and have since seen an influx of cars built in China by companies including BYD and Tesla.

Mexico and Brazil are major production bases for foreign automakers. Among the countries compared, with large auto industries built around homegrown brands, Korea recorded the steepest gain in market share for China-made EVs.

The share of EVs made in China fell by 0.2 percentage points in the United States over the same period and rose by 0.9 percentage points in India and 2.3 percentage points in Japan. Industry sources attribute some of the difference to government policies that protect domestic production.

The United States imposes tariffs totaling 127.5 percent on battery-electric passenger cars made in China. Separate national security rules restrict sales of connected vehicles from certain China-linked manufacturers and vehicles using covered Chinese software starting with model year 2027. Import restrictions on covered Chinese connectivity hardware generally begin with model year 2030.

Visitors stream into Tesla’s Gwangju store in Jungheung-dong, Buk District, Gwangju, on April 13, the day it opened as the carmaker’s first store in the Gwangju and Jeolla provinces. NEWS1

India generally charges a 70 percent duty on fully built electric passenger cars with an import value of $40,000 or less, including freight and insurance. The rate above that threshold is 110 percent.

Japan introduced a corporate tax credit in 2024 worth up to 400,000 yen ($2,500) for each qualifying battery-electric vehicle that automakers build in Japan and sell. The credit runs for up to 10 years, with lower rates in the final three.

Korea applies its standard 8 percent tariff to new electric passenger cars imported from China, with no additional China-specific duty.

A Tesla logo is pictured on a car in the rain in the Manhattan borough of New York on May 5, 2021. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korea's car trade deficit with China reached a record $4.23 billion in the first 10 months of this year, up 92.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources and the Korea International Trade Association. Car imports from China rose by 79.2 percent to a record high of about $4.4 billion, roughly 26 times the value of Korean car exports to China.

Tesla recorded 98,313 new registrations in Korea through October, helped by demand for its China-made Model Y. BYD and Polestar also saw strong demand.

More Chinese automakers are expected to enter the Korean market.

"If more Chinese companies enter, the share of imported cars in the EV market could exceed 50 percent, and that would be a considerable blow to Korean-made cars," Cho Chuel, a specially appointed professor at Korea University's Institute for Future Growth, said.

The BYD Sea Lion 7 EV SUV BYD KOREA

Among electric passenger cars alone, imports accounted for 51.3 percent of new registrations in Korea in the first nine months of this year, according to association figures cited by Asia Business Daily. Vehicles built in China accounted for 43.5 percent of all new electric passenger car registrations.

Automakers want the government's support package to include tax credits for producing EVs and other advanced vehicles in Korea.

"The domestic auto industry needs a range of incentives, including tax credits, to keep it from going into decline," Kim Pil-soo, a professor of future automotive engineering at Daelim University, said.





BY NAM YOON-SEO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]