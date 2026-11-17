CrowdStrike says the AI-assisted Vapor Panda campaign targeted Korean diplomacy and foreign policy organizations, with some attacks succeeding.

Korean organizations involved in diplomacy and foreign policy were found to be among the targets of a China-linked hacking group that used AI-powered tools to launch cyberattacks against government agencies and companies worldwide.

Adam Meyers, senior vice president of counter adversary operations at U.S. cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, said it observed multiple Korea-related targets during an online briefing for Korean reporters on Tuesday, referring to attacks carried out by the China-linked hacking group Vapor Panda.

Meyers said the targets included think tanks and organizations involved in Korean diplomacy and foreign policy. He also confirmed that some of the attacks had succeeded.

However, he did not identify the organizations targeted or disclose the extent of the breaches. He said the affected organizations and relevant cybersecurity incident response authorities had been notified.

CrowdStrike previously announced on Nov. 4 that Vapor Panda had targeted more than 200 organizations worldwide using Artex, an AI agent-based penetration testing tool.

The attacks, carried out between Oct. 17 and 29, targeted diplomatic and security agencies in Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as U.S. companies in the pharmaceutical, semiconductor, defense, nuclear energy and financial sectors.

Vapor Panda primarily used the Chinese AI model DeepSeek to power Artex and may also have used paid subscriptions to other advanced AI models as supplementary tools.

Artex repeatedly scans web applications and application programming interfaces for vulnerabilities, then automatically carries out subsequent attacks based on information gathered at each stage.

3D printed models of people working on computers and a padlock are seen in front of a display of binary code in this picture illustration created on Feb. 1, 2022. REUTERS/YONHAP

Automating attack processes previously performed by humans has lowered the barriers to carrying out cyberattacks, Meyers said.

He added that Vapor Panda, already a sophisticated hacking group, had gained the ability to target hundreds of organizations simultaneously by using AI-powered tools.

CrowdStrike has tracked Vapor Panda since 2021 and has analyzed the Chinese hacking group’s attack infrastructure, malware, web shells and targets.

The latest campaign was separate from attacks observed against Korea's financial sector last month that also involved the use of Artex.

Meyers said CrowdStrike had frequently observed different hacking groups using Artex over the past month and a half.

The use of AI may also have significantly reduced the cost of carrying out cyberattacks.

Although researchers estimated that a single intrusion attempt by Vapor Panda consumed approximately 1.4 billion input tokens, the group may have substantially reduced its actual costs by running language models in its own inference environment.

Meyers emphasized that AI-powered hacking does not necessarily represent an entirely new form of cyberattack. Rather, its main threat lies in dramatically increasing the speed and scale of existing attack methods. He added that such attacks can still be detected and defended against if organizations maintain sufficient visibility into their security environments and round-the-clock threat monitoring capabilities.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]